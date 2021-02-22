Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Spotify to launch in 85 new markets, reach more than a billion listeners

02/22/2021 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spotify said on Monday it would launch in 85 new markets in the next few days which will make the music streaming service available to more than a billion people around the world, sending its shares up 6% to a record high.

The company, which started its service more than a decade ago, is currently available in 93 countries and has 345 million monthly active users.

New markets include countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

"Together these markets represent more than a billion people, with nearly half of them already using the internet, some of the places we're going like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria, have the fastest growing internet populations in the world," said Chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norstrom.

It also signed several podcast deals, including a multi-year partnership with Warner Bros and DC for a range of narrative-scripted podcasts.

The first, "Batman Unburied", will release later this year as part of a set of characters whose stories will be explored via audio, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and Catwoman, among others.

Spotify has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to boost its podcast range which now includes more than 2.2 million podcast titles, up from 700,000 a year earlier.

Spotify also launched a new subscription service, Spotify HiFi, for which premium subscribers in select markets will be able to upgrade their sound quality of the songs to "lossless" CD-quality music.

The company, which has been able to overcome resistance from large record labels and some major music artists to reshape how people listen to music, now faces growing competition from rivals Apple Music and Amazon Music.

It has however seen a sharp rise in paid subscribers during the coronavirus pandemic as people have been locked down at home and hit 155 million paid subscribers for its premium service.

Shares were trading up at 385.37. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Kenneth Li in New York; editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.74% 3193.46 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
APPLE INC. -2.04% 127.18 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:58pGrowth stocks push Nasdaq, S&P 500 lower as rising yields weigh
RE
12:46pAMAZON COM : Spotify to launch in 85 new markets, reach more than a billion list..
RE
11:58aWorld shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
RE
11:54aWorld shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
RE
10:08aWall St falls as growth stocks slide; inflation concerns, rising yields weigh
RE
09:30aWall Street Sees Downbeat Session Amid Tech Fallout
MT
09:09aWall St set to fall at open on inflation concerns, rising yields
RE
08:20aUS Futures Lower Amid Tech Fallout
MT
06:19aANALYSIS : For Black founders, venture funding remains elusive despite new funds
RE
04:46aAMAZON COM : Awakening Starseeds Book Series gets picked up by Barnes and Noble.
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 68,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 637 B 1 637 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 056,54 $
Last Close Price 3 249,90 $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.22%1 636 535
JD.COM, INC.20.69%164 426
WAYFAIR INC.29.64%30 133
ETSY, INC.27.74%28 657
MONOTARO CO., LTD.30.67%16 027
ZOZO, INC.40.84%10 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ