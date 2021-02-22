Amazon com : Spotify to launch in 85 new markets, reach more than a billion listeners

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spotify said on
Monday it would launch in 85 new markets in the next few days
which will make the music streaming service available to more
than a billion people around the world, sending its shares up 6%
to a record high.
The company, which started its service more than a decade
ago, is currently available in 93 countries and has 345 million
monthly active users.
New markets include countries across Asia, Africa, Europe
and Latin America.
"Together these markets represent more than a billion
people, with nearly half of them already using the internet,
some of the places we're going like Bangladesh, Pakistan and
Nigeria, have the fastest growing internet populations in the
world," said Chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norstrom.
It also signed several podcast deals, including a multi-year
partnership with Warner Bros and DC for a range of
narrative-scripted podcasts.
The first, "Batman Unburied", will release later this year
as part of a set of characters whose stories will be explored
via audio, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and
Catwoman, among others.
Spotify has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to boost
its podcast range which now includes more than 2.2 million
podcast titles, up from 700,000 a year earlier.
Spotify also launched a new subscription service, Spotify
HiFi, for which premium subscribers in select markets will be
able to upgrade their sound quality of the songs to "lossless"
CD-quality music.
The company, which has been able to overcome resistance from
large record labels and some major music artists to reshape how
people listen to music, now faces growing competition from
rivals Apple Music and Amazon Music.
It has however seen a sharp rise in paid subscribers during
the coronavirus pandemic as people have been locked down at home
and hit 155 million paid subscribers for its premium service.
Shares were trading up at 385.37.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Kenneth Li in
New York; editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)