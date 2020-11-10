Amazon com : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
Contribution to non-profit organization.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
STONESIFER PATRICIA Q
P.O. BOX 81226
X
SEATTLE, WA 98108-1226
Signatures
/s/ by Mark F. Hoffman as attorney-in-fact for Patricia Q. Stonesifer
11/10/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 22:40:00 UTC