Amazon com : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

WILKE JEFFREY A AMAZON COM INC [ AMZN ] _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) P.O. BOX 81226 11/23/2020 CEO Worldwide Consumer (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) SEATTLE, WA 98108-1226 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature of (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock, par value $.01 per share 8291 D Common Stock, par value $.01 per share 11/23/2020 S(1) 300 D $3100.7567 (2) 12222 I In trust Common Stock, par value $.01 per share 11/23/2020 S(1) 100 D $3100.01 12122 I In trust Common Stock, par value $.01 per share 11/23/2020 S(1) 50 D $3094.53 12072 I In trust Common Stock, par value $.01 per share 11/23/2020 S(1) 100 D $3090.75 11972 I In trust Common Stock, par value $.01 per share 11/23/2020 S(1) 100 D $3073.01 11872 I In trust Common Stock, par value $.01 per share 11/23/2020 S(1) 100 D $3070.2984 (3) 11772 I In trust Common Stock, par value $.01 per share 30258 I In trust Common Stock, par value $.01 per share 537.285 I Amazon.com 401(k) plan account Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution (Instr. 8) Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. (Instr. 4) 4)

Explanation of Responses:

This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $3,101.21 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $3,100.52. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $3,070.50 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $3,070.00.

Remarks:

The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the staff of the SEC, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each price, with respect to all transactions reported on this Form 4.

Reporting Owners