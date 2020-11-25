Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/25 05:07:21 pm
3187.5 USD   +2.23%
04:57pAMAZON COM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02:19pAmazon's cloud service sees widespread outage
RE
01:07pAmazon Web Services Hit by Outage
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

11/25/2020 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

WILKE JEFFREY A

AMAZON COM INC [ AMZN ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

P.O. BOX 81226

11/23/2020

CEO Worldwide Consumer

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SEATTLE, WA 98108-1226

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

8291

D

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

11/23/2020

S(1)

300

D

$3100.7567 (2)

12222

I

In trust

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

11/23/2020

S(1)

100

D

$3100.01

12122

I

In trust

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

11/23/2020

S(1)

50

D

$3094.53

12072

I

In trust

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

11/23/2020

S(1)

100

D

$3090.75

11972

I

In trust

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

11/23/2020

S(1)

100

D

$3073.01

11872

I

In trust

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

11/23/2020

S(1)

100

D

$3070.2984 (3)

11772

I

In trust

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

30258

I

In trust

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

537.285

I

Amazon.com

401(k) plan

account

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
  2. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $3,101.21 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $3,100.52.
  3. Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $3,070.50 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $3,070.00.

Remarks:

The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the staff of the SEC, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each price, with respect to all transactions reported on this Form 4.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

WILKE JEFFREY A

P.O. BOX 81226

CEO Worldwide Consumer

SEATTLE, WA 98108-1226

Signatures

/s/ by Mark F. Hoffman as attorney-in-fact for Jeffrey A. Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer

11/25/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 21:56:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:57pAMAZON COM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02:19pAmazon's cloud service sees widespread outage
RE
01:07pAmazon Web Services Hit by Outage
DJ
12:53pAMAZON COM : cloud service experiencing outage - Verge
RE
12:45pFACEBOOK : France orders tech giants to pay digital tax
RE
12:07pTHIERRY BRETON : EU's Breton
RE
10:40aLIGHTS, CAMERA, SELL : Retailers want you to watch and shop
AQ
06:55aAMAZON COM : Canada's First SMB Impact Report Highlights Success for Small and M..
AQ
06:37aAMAZON COM : Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect ..
BU
01:58aIndia bans 43 more mobile apps as it takes on China
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 068 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 89,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 564 B 1 564 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 821,74 $
Last Close Price 3 118,06 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.68.74%1 564 490
JD.COM, INC.154.95%139 210
WAYFAIR INC.167.49%24 040
ETSY, INC.210.61%17 350
MONOTARO CO., LTD.89.87%13 460
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL17.88%7 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ