Amazon com : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $3,101.21 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $3,100.52.
Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $3,070.50 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $3,070.00.
Remarks:
The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the staff of the SEC, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares transacted at each price, with respect to all transactions reported on this Form 4.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
WILKE JEFFREY A
P.O. BOX 81226
CEO Worldwide Consumer
SEATTLE, WA 98108-1226
Signatures
/s/ by Mark F. Hoffman as attorney-in-fact for Jeffrey A. Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer
11/25/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
