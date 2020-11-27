Amazon com : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
WILKE JEFFREY A
AMAZON COM INC [ AMZN ]
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
__
X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
P.O. BOX 81226
11/24/2020
CEO Worldwide Consumer
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
SEATTLE, WA 98108-1226
_
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature of
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
Common Stock, par value $.01 per share
8291
D
Common Stock, par value $.01 per share
11/24/2020
G
V
368
D
$0.00
11772
I
In trust
Common Stock, par value $.01 per share
11/24/2020
G
V
368
A
$0.00
11772
I
In trust
Common Stock, par value $.01 per share
30258
I
In trust
Common Stock, par value $.01 per share
537.285
I
Amazon.com
401(k) plan
account
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans. Code
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
(Instr. 8)
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
(Instr. 4)
4)
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
WILKE JEFFREY A
P.O. BOX 81226
CEO Worldwide Consumer
SEATTLE, WA 98108-1226
Signatures
/s/ by Mark F. Hoffman as attorney-in-fact for Jeffrey A. Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer
11/27/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient,
see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
