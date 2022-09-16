Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:09 2022-09-16 pm EDT
123.58 USD   -2.14%
05:20pAMAZON COM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:18pINSIDER SELL : Amazon
MT
04:33pRoblox Game Engine Lacks Competitive Edge in Certain Areas, Cloud Server Plans 'Misguided,' Wedbush Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Selipsky Adam
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
AMAZON COM INC [AMZN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
CEO Amazon Web Services /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
P.O. BOX 81226
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SEATTLE WA 98108-1226
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Selipsky Adam
P.O. BOX 81226

SEATTLE, WA98108-1226

CEO Amazon Web Services
Signatures
/s/ by Mark F. Hoffman as attorney-in-fact for Adam Selipsky, CEO Amazon Web Services 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
(2) Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $127.59 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $126.62.
(3) Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $128.20 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $127.62.
(4) Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $127.57 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $126.70.
(5) Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $128.70 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $127.75.
(6) Represents the weighted average sale price. The highest price at which shares were sold was $129.98 and the lowest price at which shares were sold was $129.14.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:20pAMAZON COM : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:18pINSIDER SELL : Amazon
MT
04:33pRoblox Game Engine Lacks Competitive Edge in Certain Areas, Cloud Server Plans 'Misguid..
MT
04:23pUS STOCKS-Wall St drops to two-month lows as recession fears mount
RE
04:01pWall St wraps up worst week in months as recession fears mount
RE
03:35pW.W. Grainger Likely to Update Earnings Outlook, Reiterate Sales Projections Amid Margi..
MT
02:28pWall St on course for worst week in months amid mounting slowdown fears
RE
12:49pAmazon may have to tweak proposals for ending business practices probes, EU's Vestager ..
RE
12:28pWall Street skids to two-month low as FedEx warning stokes slowdown fears
RE
11:01aFactbox-Europe's travel disruption stretches into autumn
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3 535x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 286 B 1 286 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 126,28 $
Average target price 173,18 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-24.25%1 286 484
JD.COM, INC.-17.73%88 081
COUPANG, INC.-37.64%32 366
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.69%20 713
ETSY, INC.-48.68%14 225
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED-36.47%7 935