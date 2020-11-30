Log in
AMAZON.COM, INC.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : Struggling with school during COVID? Get tips from Amazon scholars.

11/30/2020 | 12:17am EST
With applications now open for the latest 100 Amazon Future Engineer scholarships, current recipients share their advice for making the best of distance learning.

Being a student in these pandemic times can be tedious and tough, even for the 200 high-achieving self-starters pursuing their computer science college degrees with the help of $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer scholarships. Online or socially distanced classes aren't anyone's idea of normal. And there's an adjustment for everyone facing a world where your bedroom is supposed to be your campus and a single laptop screen is supposed to be every one of your classrooms.

This year's Amazon Future Engineer scholarship application opened today. Each year, Amazon awards 100 high school seniors $40,000 scholarships to study computer science and a guaranteed, paid internship. We've simplified the application process and revised the program requirements. Students are encouraged to learn more and apply here through February 18, 2021.

Madison Lucey, an Amazon Future Engineer scholarship recipient attending Central Penn College, said there's a need to break through the isolation brought on by COVID-19. As she put it, 'We need to network with each other now more than ever in order to solve problems without attempting to reinvent the wheel on our own.'

It's in that spirit that we reached out to current scholarship recipients to share tips for adapting and even excelling in school. See some of their advice in the video above.

Amazon Future Engineer scholarship recipient Madison Lucey.
About the Author
Dave Quigg
Before joining the Amazon Stories team in 2012, Dave Quigg's jobs included newspaper reporter, blogger, writing tutor, and stay-at-home dad.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 29 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 05:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
