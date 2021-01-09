Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Suspends Parler Over Terms of Service Violation

01/09/2021 | 10:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDS: Will funnel this into the existing story

*Amazon Suspends Parler Over Terms of Service Violation

*Amazon Says Parler Posts Inciting Violence Represent Terms of Service Violation

*Amazon Says Parler's Lack of Content Moderation Poses 'Very Real Risk to Public Safety'

*Amazon Says Parler Account to Be Suspended Sunday at 11:59 PM Pacific Time

*Amazon Says It Will Preserve Parler Data for The Company To Migrate to Own Servers

Bowdeya Tweh

TECHNOLOGY NEWS EDITOR

[The Wall Street Journal]

O: +1 212 416 2993<tel:+1+212+416+2993>

E: bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com<mailto:bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com>

A: 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036

[Dow Jones]

--

To unsubscribe from this group and stop receiving emails from it, send an email to urgentnews+unsubscribe@wsj.com<mailto:urgentnews+unsubscribe@wsj.com>.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-21 2204ET

All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:01aApple, Amazon Move to Marginalize Parler -- 3rd Update
DJ
01/09Apple, Amazon suspend Parler social network from App Store and web hosting se..
RE
01/09Apple, Amazon Move to Marginalize Parler -- Update
DJ
01/09Apple, Amazon Move to Marginalize Parler
DJ
01/09AMAZON COM : Suspends Parler Over Terms of Service Violation
DJ
01/09AMAZON COM : Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News
RE
01/09Twitter Bans President Trump's Account Permanently-- 3rd Update
DJ
01/08Twitter Bans President Trump's Account Permanently-- 2nd Update
DJ
01/08The 'Small-Cap Effect' Isn't Dead, After All -- Journal Report
DJ
01/08FACEBOOK, ALPHABET, TESLA : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 123 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 91,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 597 B 1 597 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 826,74 $
Last Close Price 3 182,70 $
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.28%1 596 923
JD.COM, INC.4.14%141 876
WAYFAIR INC.14.42%25 695
ETSY, INC.-1.27%22 148
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.29%12 550
ZOZO, INC.4.75%8 028
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ