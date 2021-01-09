Amazon com : Suspends Parler Over Terms of Service Violation

EDS: Will funnel this into the existing story
*Amazon Suspends Parler Over Terms of Service Violation
*Amazon Says Parler Posts Inciting Violence Represent Terms of Service Violation
*Amazon Says Parler's Lack of Content Moderation Poses 'Very Real Risk to Public Safety'
*Amazon Says Parler Account to Be Suspended Sunday at 11:59 PM Pacific Time
*Amazon Says It Will Preserve Parler Data for The Company To Migrate to Own Servers
