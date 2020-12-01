Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : Thank you to over 1 million Amazon employees and partners

12/01/2020 | 01:01am EST
Another Black Friday and Cyber Monday is behind us. I've seen a lot over 22 peak holiday seasons at Amazon but nothing as inspiring as the grit and determination shown by all the teams in 2020-whether it's our tech teams, our operators, drivers, fulfillment employees, sortation and store associates, customer service teams and so many others. I'm in awe of the dedication as we serve our communities together in a time of great need.

We've announced previous commitments to our safety programs, including rapidly rolling out onsite COVID-19 testing at our sites, and confirmed $500 million in additional bonusesthis holiday season bringing our total spend on special bonuses and pay incentives to over $2.5 billion in 2020. As always, we will continue to do all we can to support our teams this holiday and beyond.

This note is to say thank you. For all Amazonians doing incredible work to deliver for customers around the world, we appreciate you so much.

Dave

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 06:00:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 068 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 91,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 590 B 1 590 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 821,74 $
Last Close Price 3 168,04 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.71.45%1 589 568
JD.COM, INC.153.79%138 575
WAYFAIR INC.181.47%25 924
ETSY, INC.262.75%20 244
MONOTARO CO., LTD.99.45%14 257
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.51%8 028
