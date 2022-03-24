Amazon com : These women are helping Amazon become a more sustainable business

Caitlin Enomoto

Caitlin Enomoto Senior sustainability operational excellence lead for Amazon Devices Sustainability "It's the right thing to do, not only for our customers, but for the environment and world we all share."

Caitlin Enomoto, senior sustainability operational excellence leadforAmazon Devices Sustainability.We're working hard to make our devices more sustainable-from how we build them to how customers use them. For Enomoto, identifying materials that have reduced impacts on the environment is her full-time job.With an education in mechanical engineering and experience working at smaller startups before joining Amazon, Enomoto has always been fascinated by solving ambiguous problems through collaboration. She also strives to consider sustainability in all aspects of her life and was looking for a way to blend more of her personal interests into her career."Sustainability is something I've always been passionate about, and it was really exciting to me that Amazon was investing in this as a business," Enomoto said. "Working on sustainable materials was a chance for me to really merge all of the things I cared about."Enomoto joined Amazon in 2016 as a product design engineer on the Amazon Devices Accessories team. She soon helped launch an internal affinity group for women at Amazon working in the San Francisco Bay Area, which provided a platform for employees to hold conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Inspired by this newfound network, she transitioned to a program management role driving DEI initiatives for employees inside and outside of Amazon Devices. Then, in 2020, she joined the Amazon Devices Sustainability team, where she was tasked with finding, testing, and integrating materials proven to be more sustainable across all devices.Before she could get to work, Enomoto had to grapple with a question that's much easier asked than answered: How does Amazon define a sustainable material?"There are so many different definitions people can take away from that," Enomoto said. "It's important to our customers that what's going into their products is recycled. That means those materials had a previous life in some other product, which contributes to reducing waste."For Enomoto and her team, the ultimate goal was to identify a set of materials that could reduce carbon impacts. They knew that recyclability and waste elimination were two big ways to decrease the amount of carbon involved in device manufacturing. After extensive research-which involved partnering with materials scientists both inside and outside of Amazon-aluminum stood out as a strong option for testing."As we learned more about the materials themselves, one thing I found interesting is how recycling actually affects them," Enomoto said. "Aluminum is endlessly recyclable-it can be recycled over and over without losing any of its mechanical properties. Therefore, using recycled aluminum can be super impactful because it avoids a lot of the processing involved in manufacturing something brand new. So, the carbon footprint for that recycled aluminum is drastically different than the virgin alternative. It might not be noticeable for consumers because it's mainly on the inside of the devices, meaning they're not seeing it. But it's important for decreasing the impact of the overall device and supporting our path to decarbonization."As a result of her team's findings, all Echo, Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Kindle, and Smart Home devices now include, depending on the product. These advancements are in addition to Amazon's investments in renewable energy projects, developments to make products more energy efficient, and efforts to source more-sustainable materials into the company's packaging. Combined, these improvementsto cut the carbon intensity of Amazon Devices in half by 2025."Amazon has a big impact and the potential to challenge ourselves and others to do better," Enomoto said. "Climate change is extremely urgent, and addressing it isn't something we can do alone, but we can provide a platform to help people make informed choices. One way we're doing that is by incorporating recycled materials into our devices. It's the right thing to do, not only for our customers, but for the environment and world we all share."