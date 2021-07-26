Amazon com : Top-selling items on Amazon in 2021 reflect a shifting America
07/26/2021 | 10:28am EDT
Amazon's newly released shopping data shows Americans are embracing a more social 2021-but they're not giving up their sweatpants.
Party decorations are now best sellers on Amazon. Purchases of dresses and tuxedos have tripled in the last year. Luggage sales are up a whopping 460%. And perhaps most telling that Americans are ready to leave home and socialize this summer: Teeth-whitening toothpaste sales are climbing.
Amazon's latest year-over-year shopping data provides a snapshot of what Americans are doing now compared to last year. The data reflects a stark shift. In 2020, customers pounced on puzzles, garden tools, cookware, headphones, exercise bikes, and other products to help them stay healthy at home.
But at least one pandemic trend is here to stay . Purchases of sweats, leggings, and all things athleisure spiked in 2020-and sales remain comfortably strong.
After an unprecedented year, many Americans are adjusting back to normal routines. Shopping habits have shifted accordingly, reflecting how people across the U.S. are feeling, spending time, and even celebrating.
Amazon's latest data also offers insights into what to expect for the rest of 2021 and beyond. We delivered what customers needed when they needed it most over the last year, and we'll continue to do the same.
2020 shopping trends
Building a safe haven at home
As people worldwide spent more time at home in early 2020, product sales increased across at-home entertainment, home office items, home improvement, and cookware.
Home office desk sales more than doubled in Q2 2020 compared to 2019. Chair sales were up more than 135% year over year, with gaming chairs and Amazon Basics office chairs among the most popular. Sales in the shelves and storage category increased by more than 155%.
Exercise and fitness product sales increased by nearly 75% in the first three months of 2020 (Q1 2020), compared to the same period in 2019, with top process across weights, exercise bikes, and treadmill categories.
Event and party supply sales more than doubled year over year as of April 2021, with tableware and party decorations among the top-selling product categories.
Outdoor Furniture sales nearly doubled year over year as of the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), with trending topics including lounge and deep seating chairs and outside dining and bar tables. Grilling product sales are up 70% year over year (Q1 2021).
