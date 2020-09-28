Log in
AMAZON.COM, INC.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/28 03:52:18 pm
3170.1 USD   +2.42%
Amazon com : U.S. charges former Amazon executive and her family members with insider trading

09/28/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: To match Special Report SEC/INVESTIGATIONS

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged a former finance manager at Amazon.com Inc. and two of her family members with insider trading in advance of the company's earnings announcements between January 2016 and July 2018.

The SEC alleged that Laksha Bohra, a senior manager in Amazon's tax department, acquired and tipped her husband Viky Bohra with highly confidential information about Amazon's financial performance.

The complaint alleges that Viky Bohra and his father, Gotham Bohra, then traded on this confidential information.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 369 B - -
Net income 2020 15 998 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 98,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 550 B 1 550 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 698,93 $
Last Close Price 3 095,13 $
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.67.50%1 550 319
JD.COM, INC.111.95%116 523
WAYFAIR INC.225.04%28 020
ETSY, INC.167.00%14 114
MONOTARO CO., LTD.76.87%12 158
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL51.78%9 584
