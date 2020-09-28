Amazon com : U.S. charges former Amazon executive and her family members with insider trading

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged a former finance manager at Amazon.com Inc. and two of her family members with insider trading in advance of the company's earnings announcements between January 2016 and July 2018.

The SEC alleged that Laksha Bohra, a senior manager in Amazon's tax department, acquired and tipped her husband Viky Bohra with highly confidential information about Amazon's financial performance.

The complaint alleges that Viky Bohra and his father, Gotham Bohra, then traded on this confidential information.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sandra Maler)