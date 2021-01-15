Amazon com : U.S. keeping music licensing decrees that help Spotify, others

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's
top antitrust official said on Friday the administration will
not scrap decades-old agreements with music licensing groups
ASCAP and BMI that hold down costs for Spotify and
others.
The department's review of the matter had been closely
watched since scrapping the 1941 consent agreements could upend
the business of licensing music to online companies like Spotify
and Pandora as well as movie companies, commercials, bars and
restaurants.
Without the decrees, companies of any size seeking to play
music would have to negotiate rights in a chaotic transition
while also facing the prospect of price hikes, said the MIC
Coalition, whose members include the Brewers Association and
National Restaurant Association.
Makan Delrahim, the head of the Justice Department's
Antitrust Division who steps down next week, said in speech that
the "investigation period" was closing.
"The ASCAP and BMI consent decrees should be reviewed every
five years, to assess whether the decrees continue to achieve
their objective to protect competition and whether modifications
to the decrees are appropriate in light of changes in technology
and the music industry," Delrahim added in a speech to
Vanderbilt Law School.
ASCAP and BMI said they were disappointed by the
government's decision to formally close its review with no
action taken. "The formal close of this review means we can put
this matter behind us for the near future," added ASCAP Chief
Executive Elizabeth Matthews and BMI CEO Mike O'Neill in a joint
statement.
The Digital Media Association, which represents Amazon.com
Inc, Pandora and Spotify among others, welcomed the
department's decision to maintain the status quo, at least for
now.
"Music licensing is complex, but throughout their existence
the decrees' protections have fostered an efficient marketplace
that in turn has been critical to the resurgence and growth of
the music industry," said the group's president, Garrett Levin,
in a statement.
