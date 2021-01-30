Amazon com : U.S. lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules

* India considers e-commerce foreign investment rule changes
* Possibility of changes alarms Amazon and Walmart - sources
* U.S. lobby group urges India to keep rules unchanged
* Indian traders have called for more stringent policies
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. lobby group which
represents firms including Amazon.com and Walmart
has urged India not to tighten foreign investment rules
for e-commerce companies again, according to a letter seen by
Reuters.
India is considering revising the rules after traders in the
country accused Amazon's Indian division and Walmart's Flipkart
of creating complex structures to bypass investment regulations,
Reuters reported this month.
The U.S. companies deny any wrongdoing.
India only allows foreign e-commerce players to operate as a
marketplace to connect buyers and sellers but local traders say
the U.S. giants promote select sellers and offer deep discounts,
which hurts business for smaller local retailers.
In 2018, India changed its foreign direct investment (FDI)
rules to deter foreign firms offering products from sellers in
which they have an equity stake.
The government is now considering tightening those rules
again to include sellers in which a foreign e-commerce firm
holds an indirect stake through its parent, Reuters reported.
Such a change could hurt Amazon as it holds indirect stakes
in two of its biggest online sellers in India, Cloudtail and
Appario.
Citing the Reuters story in a Jan. 28 letter, the U.S.-India
Business Council (USIBC), part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
urged the Indian government not to make any more material
restrictive changes to e-commerce investment rules.
"Any further changes in FDI rules would limit e-commerce
firms from leveraging their scale," USIBC said in the letter
seen by Reuters.
USIBC also asked India's Department for Promotion of
Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to engage in substantive
consultation with companies on e-commerce regulation.
USIBC and DPIIT did not respond to a request for comment.
After the Reuters story was published last week, the
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents
millions of brick-and-mortar retailers, said it has received
assurances from India's commerce minister that policy changes
were in the offing.
On Saturday, CAIT in a statement said the USIBC letter was
an "uncalled for intervention" which runs against the interest
of 85 million traders. "Such a hue and cry is not
understandable," CAIT said, adding that it had also written a
letter in protest to the USIBC President.
The government is also considering prohibiting online sales
by a seller who, for example, purchases goods from an e-commerce
entity's wholesale unit, or any of its group firms, and then
sells them on the entity's websites, Reuters has reported.
The 2018 rule changes soured relations between India and the
United States, as Washington said the policy changes favoured
local e-commerce retailers over U.S. companies.
Industry sources told Reuters on Friday that the prospects
of such frequent policy changes in India have alarmed Amazon,
which has committed $6.5 billion in investments in India, and
Walmart, which invested $16 billion in Flipkart in 2018.
The USIBC letter said "investments require reasonable policy
predictability and fair treatment".
"USIBC is concerned that material changes to the FDI policy
creates uncertainty and impacts investor confidence, as well as
business continuity of existing investments," it said.
Amazon declined to comment on the USIBC letter. Walmart and
Flipkart did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Euan Rocha
and David Clarke)