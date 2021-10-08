Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : U.S. telecom regulator circulates Boeing satellite plan for approval

10/08/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday disclosed it circulated Boeing Co's application seeking approval to launch and operate 147 satellites to provide broadband internet access for a vote.

Boeing first filed with the FCC in 2017 seeking approval to deploy a V-band Constellation using low earth orbit and highly inclined non-geostationary orbit satellites "to provide high speed broadband communications."

Boeing sought to operate V-band Constellation "to provide broadband Internet and communications services to residential consumers, governmental, and professional users across the United States, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands."

In 2019, Elon Musk's SpaceX urged the FCC to reject Boeing's plan saying it presented a "clear danger of harmful interference" to other systems or "at a minimum impose appropriate conditions to ensure that Boeing's operations do not harm those of other" operators.

Boeing declined to comment on the FCC application circulated for a vote by Acting FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Thursday.

In April, the FCC voted to approve a SpaceX plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit than planned as part of its push to offer space-based broadband internet.

SpaceX had asked the FCC for approval to fly 2,824 satellites at a lower orbit as part of the plan to provide high-speed broadband internet services to people who currently lack access.

The FCC also said SpaceX agreed to accept that their lower-altitude satellites may encounter interference from satellites deployed under Amazon's Kuiper Systems satellite project.

In July, Amazon said it would invest more than $10 billion to build a network of 3,236 low-earth orbit satellites.

SpaceX, which plans to eventually deploy 12,000 satellites in total, has said previously the Starlink constellation will cost it roughly $10 billion.

While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide high-speed internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology could also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupt communication.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:44pAMAZON COM : U.S. telecom regulator circulates Boeing satellite plan for approval
RE
02:44pFrench court rules against tighter porn curbs on legal technicality
RE
12:58pAMAZON COM : Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
RE
08:58aNew rules needed to cover risks from cloud computing, says Bank of England
RE
08:40aTech Companies Brace for 15% Global Minimum Tax Rate
MT
02:12aCasino's Ecommerce arm Cnova defers capital increase and drops earlier guidance
RE
10/07Wall Street ends with solid gains; investors hail U.S. debt-ceiling truce
RE
10/07Wall Street surges as debt-ceiling truce provides relief
RE
10/07AMAZON COM : Cowen Adjusts Amazon.com PT to $4300 from $4400, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10/07AMAZON COM : 'Tis the season—Amazon employees kick off Holiday 2021 in NYC
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 005 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 672 B 1 672 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 3 302,43 $
Average target price 4 178,90 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.16%1 672 484
JD.COM, INC.-13.20%118 430
ETSY, INC.21.70%27 406
WAYFAIR INC.7.79%25 288
ALLEGRO.EU SA-34.89%14 299
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-5.60%10 826