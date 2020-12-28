Amazon com : U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people at night

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is issuing long-awaited
rules to allow for small drones to fly over people and at night,
a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial
deliveries.
The FAA is also requiring remote identification of most
drones, which are formally known as unmanned aerial vehicles, to
address security concerns.
"The new rules make way for the further integration of
drones into our airspace by addressing safety and security
concerns," said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a statement.
"They get us closer to the day when we will more routinely see
drone operations such as the delivery of packages."
The race has been on for companies to create drone fleets to
speed deliveries.
For at night operations, FAA said drone must be equipped
with anti-collision lights. The final rules allow operations
over moving vehicles in some circumstances.
Remote ID is required for all drones weighing 0.55 lbs or
more, but is required for smaller drones under certain
circumstances like flights over open-air assemblies.
One change in the final rule requires that those small
drones cannot have any exposed rotating parts that would
lacerate human skin. The final Remote ID rule eliminates the
requirement that drones be connected to the internet to transmit
location data; the final rule requires drones to broadcasts
remote ID messages via radio frequency broadcast.
United Parcel Service Inc said in October 2019 that
it won the government's first full approval to operate a drone
airline.
Last year, Alphabet's Wing, a sister unit of search engine
Google, was the first company to get U.S. air carrier
certification for a single-pilot drone operation.
In August, Amazon.com Inc’s drone service received
federal approval allowing the retailer to begin testing
commercial deliveries through its drone fleet.
The new rules will become effective 60 days after
publication next month. Drone manufacturers will have 18 months
to begin producing drones with Remote ID, while drone operators
have an additional year to begin using drones with Remote ID.
