MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people at night

12/28/2020 | 02:00pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is issuing long-awaited rules to allow for small drones to fly over people and at night, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries.

The FAA is also requiring remote identification of most drones, which are formally known as unmanned aerial vehicles, to address security concerns.

"The new rules make way for the further integration of drones into our airspace by addressing safety and security concerns," said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a statement. "They get us closer to the day when we will more routinely see drone operations such as the delivery of packages."

The race has been on for companies to create drone fleets to speed deliveries.

For at night operations, FAA said drone must be equipped with anti-collision lights. The final rules allow operations over moving vehicles in some circumstances.

Remote ID is required for all drones weighing 0.55 lbs or more, but is required for smaller drones under certain circumstances like flights over open-air assemblies.

One change in the final rule requires that those small drones cannot have any exposed rotating parts that would lacerate human skin. The final Remote ID rule eliminates the requirement that drones be connected to the internet to transmit location data; the final rule requires drones to broadcasts remote ID messages via radio frequency broadcast.

United Parcel Service Inc said in October 2019 that it won the government's first full approval to operate a drone airline.

Last year, Alphabet's Wing, a sister unit of search engine Google, was the first company to get U.S. air carrier certification for a single-pilot drone operation. In August, Amazon.com Inc’s drone service received federal approval allowing the retailer to begin testing commercial deliveries through its drone fleet.

The new rules will become effective 60 days after publication next month. Drone manufacturers will have 18 months to begin producing drones with Remote ID, while drone operators have an additional year to begin using drones with Remote ID. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.41% 1776.4 Delayed Quote.29.47%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.61% 3287.24 Delayed Quote.71.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 123 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 91,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 592 B 1 592 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 826,74 $
Last Close Price 3 172,69 $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.71.70%1 591 901
JD.COM, INC.139.82%130 949
WAYFAIR INC.179.76%25 142
ETSY, INC.329.59%23 996
MONOTARO CO., LTD.83.72%12 779
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.27%8 124
