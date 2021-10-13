Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : UK drivers delivering for Amazon seek employee rights

10/13/2021 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - Thousands of Britons delivering items for Amazon should receive entitlements such as the minimum wage, according to a law firm which is launching an employee rights claim against the U.S. giant.

At least 3,000 people making deliveries via 'Delivery Service Partners' are currently self-employed but should be reclassified as employees with rights such as sick pay, according to law firm Leigh Day.

Total compensation could reach 140 million pounds ($191 million), it said.

"Drivers delivering for Amazon have to work set shifts and book time off, yet Amazon claim they are self-employed," said Kate Robinson, a solicitor in the employment team.

The action is one of many in a long-running battle with firms over how people should be classified at work. The Supreme Court ruled against Uber on worker rights earlier in 2021.

In a statement, Amazon said: "We are committed to ensuring these drivers are fairly compensated by the delivery companies they work with and are treated with respect, and this is reflected by the positive feedback we hear from drivers every day."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:22aAMAZON COM : Shop from over 200,000 Climate Pledge Friendly products on Amazon
PU
06:19aAMAZON COM : UK drivers delivering for Amazon seek employee rights
RE
10/12TESLA : With 'Captain Kirk' aboard, Blue Origin to return to 'space, the final frontier'
RE
10/12AMAZON COM : Introduces Echo Buds in Canada --Just $154.99
AQ
10/12Discovery to Launch discovery+ Streaming Service in Canada
MT
10/12AMAZON COM : How Alexa makes the Emerald Forest even more enchanting
PU
10/12AMAZON COM : Teacher works with AWS to open up tech careers in rural community
PU
10/12AMAZON COM : In rural Oregon, AWS data centers change lives
PU
10/12AMAZON COM : launches Prime service in Poland
RE
10/12AMAZON COM : makes U-turn and allows 50,000 corporate staff to work remotely indefinitely
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 005 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 645 B 1 645 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 3 247,33 $
Average target price 4 178,90 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.33%1 644 579
JD.COM, INC.-10.80%121 705
ETSY, INC.19.80%26 979
WAYFAIR INC.3.75%24 341
ALLEGRO.EU SA-35.66%14 093
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.70%11 049