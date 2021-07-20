Log in
Amazon com : Virtual jobs, real peace of mind

07/20/2021 | 02:18am EDT
Amazon's part-time Virtual Customer Service roles offer military spouses and others job opportunities no matter where they're located.

Six years ago, my life changed. Again. My husband, a U.S. Army medic, was relocated to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state and we moved our family from central California up the West Coast where I had no job or family.

Relocating at a moment's notice to serve our country is part of the life we signed up for, and I wouldn't change a thing, but I'm the first to recognize it also has its challenges.

Photo by Amazon

It's a similar story to thousands of other military families across the U.S. That's why I feel fortunate to be part of a company that appreciates and values the skills of military veterans and spouses. As a customer service team lead for Amazon's Virtual Customer Service, I spend every day talking to new people and building relationships with my team. Despite not having a physical office, I enjoy a sense of community and camaraderie with my peers around the country who also work from home.

I am so excited to know that Amazon has virtual and part-time roles across its customer fulfillment network over the next year. These roles offer military spouses like me and countless others employment opportunities no matter where they are located.

I encourage interested candidates to visit www.amazondelivers.jobsto learn more or apply online for a virtually-located role.

Originally published April 6, 2017.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 29 025 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 790 B 1 790 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 549,59 $
Average target price 4 245,18 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.9.72%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-15.56%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.24.00%33 500
ETSY, INC.3.66%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-13.93%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC28.64%11 872