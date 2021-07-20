Amazon com : Virtual jobs, real peace of mind

Amazon's part-time Virtual Customer Service roles offer military spouses and others job opportunities no matter where they're located.
Six years ago, my life changed. Again. My husband, a U.S. Army medic, was relocated to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state and we moved our family from central California up the West Coast where I had no job or family.
Relocating at a moment's notice to serve our country is part of the life we signed up for, and I wouldn't change a thing, but I'm the first to recognize it also has its challenges.
It's a similar story to thousands of other military families across the U.S. That's why I feel fortunate to be part of a company that appreciates and values the skills of military veterans and spouses. As a customer service team lead for Amazon's Virtual Customer Service, I spend every day talking to new people and building relationships with my team. Despite not having a physical office, I enjoy a sense of community and camaraderie with my peers around the country who also work from home.
I am so excited to know that Amazon has virtual and part-time roles across its customer fulfillment network over the next year. These roles offer military spouses like me and countless others employment opportunities no matter where they are located.
I encourage interested candidates to visit www.amazondelivers.jobsto learn more or apply online for a virtually-located role.
