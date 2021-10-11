Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Wall St ends choppy session lower on earnings jitters; financials down

10/11/2021 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Energy sector down after hitting highest since Jan 2020

* Big banks set to start reporting results from Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a choppy session lower on Monday as investors grew nervous ahead of third-quarter earnings reporting season.

Supply chain problems and higher costs for energy and other things have fueled concern about earnings, set to kick off with JPMorgan Chase & Co results on Wednesday.

Indexes reversed early gains after midday and added to losses just before the close. JPMorgan shares were down 2.1% and among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 along with Amazon.com , which fell 1.3%. The S&P financial index was down 1%, while communication services dropped 1.5%.

"The market is a bit cautious going into this earnings season," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "Supply chain issues may have impacted earnings for a number of companies and certain industries more than others."

While another period of strong U.S. profit growth is forecast for Corporate America, earnings are shaping up to be crucial for investors worried about how supply disruptions and inflation pressures will affect bottom lines.

That could lead to more volatility on Wall Street following a bruising September. Analysts expect a 29.6% year-over-year increase in profit for S&P 500 companies in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.19 points, or 0.72%, to 34,496.06, the S&P 500 lost 30.15 points, or 0.69%, to 4,361.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 93.34 points, or 0.64%, to 14,486.20.

The energy sector also ended lower after hitting its highest since January 2020 earlier in the day. Higher oil prices have fed into concerns about rising costs for businesses and consumers.

Analysts do expect some positive earnings news. "If you're a larger company, you're able to mitigate a lot of these issues," said Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

Managements "have been very cognizant of their budgets and not sacrificing margins." Plus, demand remains strong, he said.

Visa Inc. was down 2.2% and Mastercard Inc also fell 2.2% among the biggest drags on the S&P 500.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.15 billion shares, compared with the 10.9 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Trading may have been slower due to the U.S. federal holiday Monday, with U.S. bond markets shut for the day.

Among individual stocks, Southwest Airlines Co fell 4.2% on a report that it canceled at least 30% of scheduled flights on Sunday.

(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Aditya Soni and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:59pAMAZON COM : Wall St ends choppy session lower on earnings jitters; financials down
RE
04:51pAMAZON COM : Wall St ends choppy session lower on earnings jitters; financials down
RE
04:17pAMAZON COM : to Allow Team Directors to Determine Remote Work Schedules
MT
01:02pAMAZON COM : offering teams more flexibility as we return to office
PU
02:08aMORE SUPPLY CHAIN SLOW-DOWNS : Legislation Puts Productivity Programs In The Crosshairs
AQ
10/08AMAZON COM : U.S. telecom regulator circulates Boeing satellite plan for approval
RE
10/08French court rules against tighter porn curbs on legal technicality
RE
10/08AMAZON COM : Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
RE
10/08New rules needed to cover risks from cloud computing, says Bank of England
RE
10/08Tech Companies Brace for 15% Global Minimum Tax Rate
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 005 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 665 B 1 665 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 3 288,62 $
Average target price 4 178,90 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.97%1 665 490
JD.COM, INC.-10.57%122 015
ETSY, INC.19.17%26 837
WAYFAIR INC.7.25%25 162
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.59%15 120
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.24%10 980