Amazon com : Wall St ends choppy session lower on earnings jitters; financials down

* Energy sector down after hitting highest since Jan 2020
* Big banks set to start reporting results from Wednesday
NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a choppy
session lower on Monday as investors grew nervous ahead of
third-quarter earnings reporting season.
Supply chain problems and higher costs for energy and other
things have fueled concern about earnings, set to kick off with
JPMorgan Chase & Co results on Wednesday.
Indexes reversed early gains after midday and added to
losses just before the close. JPMorgan shares were down 2.1% and
among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 along with Amazon.com
, which fell 1.3%. The S&P financial index was
down 1%, while communication services dropped 1.5%.
"The market is a bit cautious going into this earnings
season," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at
Inverness Counsel in New York. "Supply chain issues may have
impacted earnings for a number of companies and certain
industries more than others."
While another period of strong U.S. profit growth is
forecast for Corporate America, earnings are shaping up to be
crucial for investors worried about how supply disruptions and
inflation pressures will affect bottom lines.
That could lead to more volatility on Wall Street following
a bruising September. Analysts expect a 29.6%
year-over-year increase in profit for S&P 500 companies in the
third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of
Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.19 points,
or 0.72%, to 34,496.06, the S&P 500 lost 30.15 points, or
0.69%, to 4,361.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
93.34 points, or 0.64%, to 14,486.20.
The energy sector also ended lower after hitting its
highest since January 2020 earlier in the day. Higher oil prices
have fed into concerns about rising costs for businesses and
consumers.
Analysts do expect some positive earnings news. "If you're a
larger company, you're able to mitigate a lot of these issues,"
said Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo
Securities in New York.
Managements "have been very cognizant of their budgets and
not sacrificing margins." Plus, demand remains strong, he said.
Visa Inc. was down 2.2% and Mastercard Inc also
fell 2.2% among the biggest drags on the S&P 500.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.15 billion shares, compared
with the 10.9 billion average for the full session over the last
20 trading days.
Trading may have been slower due to the U.S. federal holiday
Monday, with U.S. bond markets shut for the day.
Among individual stocks, Southwest Airlines Co fell
4.2% on a report that it canceled at least 30% of scheduled
flights on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Aditya Soni and David
Gregorio)