MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : Walmart partners with TikTok to sell merchandise while livestreaming

12/17/2020 | 10:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rosemead

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc, which is looking to invest in TikTok, said on Thursday it would partner with the Chinese-owned video-sharing app to sell items seen on a livestream by creators featuring the retailer's fashion merchandise.

Walmart said https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/12/17/you-can-now-shop-walmart-on-the-hottest-place-on-the-internet-tiktok viewers on TikTok, which reaches 100 million U.S. users a month, can shop for fashion items featured in content from popular creators without having to leave the platform. The livestream will take place on Friday on Walmart's profile page on TikTok.

The livestream will feature national brands like Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie and some private brands including Free Assembly, Scoop and Sofia Jeans, Walmart said.

"It gives us a new way to engage with users and reach potential new customers," William White, Walmart's U.S. chief marketing officer, wrote in a blog post.

The world's largest retailer's planned investment in TikTok will help it engage with younger audience and supercharge its battle against Amazon.com Inc in e-commerce and online advertising. But political tensions between the United States and China and uncertainty continue to stand in the way.

Walmart's online sales have catapulted during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers avoiding crowds fearing they would contract the virus are shopping more from the comfort from their homes.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.23% 3243.685 Delayed Quote.75.39%
WALMART INC. 0.25% 145.57 Delayed Quote.22.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 068 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 93,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 626 B 1 626 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 826,74 $
Last Close Price 3 240,96 $
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.74.80%1 626 156
JD.COM, INC.132.10%126 733
WAYFAIR INC.202.19%27 158
ETSY, INC.311.60%22 991
MONOTARO CO., LTD.82.35%12 783
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL29.64%8 880
