Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : adds seven new artists to its Artist in Residence program

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The annual program offers local artists monetary grants and the opportunity to exhibit a unique piece of work across Amazon's Seattle office and new Bellevue office.

Amazon's 2022 Artist in Residence program will feature seven new artists from the Greater Puget Sound area, demonstrating a range of mediums and styles. Now in its fifth year, the Amazon Artist in Residence program provides local artists with a $15,000 grant, 10 weeks of studio space in the company's Seattle or Bellevue offices, and an opportunity to connect with Amazon employees by sharing their artistic inspiration and process.

Each participant will create one new piece of art to be featured on the Amazon campus at the completion of their residency, contributing to Amazon's peculiar culture with original works of art.

"I'm excited to engage with others and to change my context," said Katie Miller, a 2022 program participant. "I feel like this is an opportunity that will stick with me after-the-fact, as well. It's not just the time and space we're given during the residency, it's how those dialogues and the engagement and the work we make influences us beyond."

The first residency kicked off on February 28. The participants in the 2022 Artist in Residence program are:

Robb Kunz

Kunz is a bronze sculptor and creator of an innovative outdoor sound collage at Seattle Center. Learn more about his work.

Katie Miller

Miller is the creator of public art installations, including Crossing, a maritime-inspired piece at the East Ballard canal. Learn more about her work.

Anna Mlasowsky

Mlasowsky works in a range of mediums and curated Das Schaufenster, an experimental window gallery space. Learn more about her work.

Barry Johnson

Johnson is a painter and sculptor who creates works to acknowledge and celebrate Seattle's Black communities. Learn more about his work.

Jite Agbro

Agbro exhibits with print-making and mixed-media collage, and recreated an immersive art experience featuring her childhood home. Learn more about her work.

Moses Sun

Sun is a mixed-media muralist showcasing the authentic heritage of South Seattle. Learn more about his work.

Alice Gosti

Gosti is a performance artist and founder of Yellow Fish Durational Festival, the world's only festival dedicated exclusively to durational performance. Learn more about her work.

"This will be our largest Artist in Residence cohort yet," said Christine Phelan, senior program manager of the Expressions program at Amazon. "Every year, employees look forward to viewing these inspirational pieces and learning about the artists and the local arts community they represent. I am enthused to see such an innovative range of styles on display this year, with powerful themes that celebrate the people and experience of the Greater Puget Sound area."

Amazon's program supports local artists with quality studio spaces and ways to foster welcomed dialogue with employees around the topics of self-expressions, creative problem solving, and themes that influence society in 2022.

Addison Karl, a participant in the 2021 program, commented on his experience: "Seattle has a really vibrant art culture for a city with so much economic power, with so many industry and technology leaders. I'm hoping to see programs like this grow in an organic way, inspired by what Amazon is doing, to further raise the profile of the artist community."

This year's program is hosted in both the newly renovated 1,100-square-foot Seattle Studio and the Bellevue Studio, which opened in September 2021.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:22pAMAZON COM : These women are helping Amazon become a more sustainable business
PU
12:12pAMAZON COM : adds seven new artists to its Artist in Residence program
PU
11:40aMongoDB, Amazon Web Services Expand Cloud Partnership
MT
11:10aAmazon's demand for $200 mln sank settlement talks with India's Future-sources
RE
10:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bounces back as oil prices retreat below $100
10:08aAmazon Music Announces For Love & Country Documentary Film to Release April 7
BU
09:37aAmazon Reportedly Close to Completing Acquisition of MGM
MT
09:22aAMAZON COM : announces first affordable homes near transit stations
PU
08:57aAmazon Commits $124 Million to Create More Than 1,000 Affordable Homes near Transit Sta..
BU
08:56aAmazon Commits $82 Million to Create More Than 700 New Affordable Homes Near Metro Stat..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 851 M - -
Net cash 2022 68 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 444 B 1 444 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 2 837,06 $
Average target price 4 127,72 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-14.91%1 443 622
JD.COM, INC.-38.72%66 789
COUPANG, INC.-45.13%28 301
ETSY, INC.-45.96%15 031
WAYFAIR INC.-44.83%11 014
MONOTARO CO., LTD.15.29%10 064