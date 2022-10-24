Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37 2022-10-24 am EDT
119.59 USD   +0.23%
09:30aAmazon Com : and FELCO file a joint lawsuit against bad actors selling counterfeit pruning shears, in a continued effort to crack down on fake goods
PU
08:46aWall Street set to open higher as bond yields retreat
RE
07:46aFutures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : and FELCO file a joint lawsuit against bad actors selling counterfeit pruning shears, in a continued effort to crack down on fake goods

10/24/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon and FELCO have filed a joint lawsuit to protect customers and the authenticity of FELCO gardening products.

You would be hard-pressed to find a brand loved by horticulturalists and professional gardeners more than FELCO, a 77-year-old family-owned Swiss company known for its professional gardening tools. FELCO's pruning shears are a fan favorite trusted by avid gardeners and professionals for high quality, ergonomics, interchangeability of parts, and long-lasting durability.

Whether a horticulturist, viticulturist, or landscaper, the customer passion for the popular shears is felt by many and can be seen in fan artwork and even tattoos around the world. So, when counterfeiters infringed on FELCO's trademark rights by attempting to sell counterfeit pruning shears, the company called on Amazon to help them hold the bad actors accountable. Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit and FELCO filed a joint lawsuit against 39 bad actors who have infringed on the trademark rights of FELCO and attempted to sell counterfeit pruning shears.

"Although a counterfeit may look like a good copy of the original, it is more likely to be defective," said Nabil Francis, CEO of FELCO. "You can't fake quality and it is therefore important to ensure that our customers around the world enjoy the true performance of FELCO genuine tools."

Intelligence from Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit helped law enforcement remove more than 10,000 counterfeit automotive grilles from the global supply chain.

Amazon protects the brands you love most by partnering with brands of all sizes to conduct investigations, refer cases to law enforcement, and pursue litigation to seize counterfeit products and get justice for rights owners. Amazon worked with FELCO to identify defendants who were falsely advertising and attempting to sell counterfeit FELCO-branded products and deceive customers.

"We take responsibility for protecting customers, brands and our store from counterfeit products ," said Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit. "We appreciate the partnership with FELCO to find and take action against these fraudsters."

The lawsuit was filed in the Federal District Court in the Western District of Washington under case number 22-cv-1506.

Last year, Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit sued or referred over 600 bad actors for investigation in the U.S., UK, EU, and China. In the fight to ensure consumers only purchase authentic and safe products, the Counterfeit Crimes Unit has established its reputation as a global partner to brands and law enforcement through its aggressive enforcement against counterfeiters and the removal of illegal products from the supply chain. Read about the Counterfeit Crimes Unit's previous actions.

Related Tags

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 13:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:30aAmazon Com : and FELCO file a joint lawsuit against bad actors selling counterfeit pruning..
PU
08:46aWall Street set to open higher as bond yields retreat
RE
07:46aFutures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
RE
07:15aDollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings
RE
06:38aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Alibaba Group Hol..
MT
04:40aDollar shrugs off suspected yen intervention, Europe clings to Fed hopes
RE
12:26aDollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed
RE
10/23Dollar see saws on suspected yen intervention, shares rally
RE
10/21Megacap earnings to test fledgling U.S. stock rebound
RE
10/21Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Rally to Conclude Positive Week
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 521 B - -
Net income 2022 311 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4 694x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 216 B 1 216 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 119,32 $
Average target price 170,20 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-28.43%1 215 579
JD.COM, INC.-39.85%64 399
COUPANG, INC.-45.58%28 249
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.86%19 153
ETSY, INC.-53.91%12 776
MONOTARO CO., LTD.8.06%7 512