Amazon com : asks U.S. to include warehouse, grocery staff in vaccine rollout

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday
asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers
including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff for
receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter seen by
Reuters.
The request shows how the country's second-biggest private
employer, with 800,000 workers in the United States, considers
the vaccine important to keeping its staff safe and its
facilities open. The U.S. National Retail Federation made a
similar request on the industry's behalf Wednesday as well.
Administration of the vaccine began Monday in the United
States, following emergency-use authorization last week. Early
doses have been set aside for healthcare workers and nursing
home residents.
Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide
operations, said the company supports giving the vaccine to
healthcare professionals and that essential workers should come
next, in line with a government vaccine playbook from October.
His letter was addressed to the head of an advisory panel at the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called ACIP.
"We request that ACIP continue to prioritize these essential
workers who cannot work from home, like those working at Amazon
fulfillment centers, AWS data centers and Whole Foods Market
stores, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest
appropriate time," he wrote. Amazon owns the grocery chain Whole
Foods and operates the cloud computing business AWS.
The letter was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco
Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)