Amazon com : assistance in Ukraine

March 4

Amazon's cyber security assistance for Ukraine

AWS has been working closely with Ukrainian customers and partners to keep their applications secure. Teams of Account Managers, Security Specialists, Solutions Architects, and other technical professionals are working around the clock to help customers and partners at this critical time. Read more.

February 28

Amazon is working with NGOs and employees to offer immediate support to the people of Ukraine

Amazon is donating $5 million to organizations that are providing critical support on the ground in the Ukraine and matching up to $5 million in additional donations from employees. Read more.



March 4

Amazon's cyber security assistance for Ukraine

Alongside supplying humanitarian relief and support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), to help those affected by the violence, AWS has been working closely with Ukrainian customers and partners to keep their applications secure. Teams of Account Managers, Security Specialists, Solutions Architects, and other technical professionals are working around the clock to help customers and partners at this critical time. We are helping these customers employ security best practices, through following our Well-Architected Framework, to ensure that workloads are protected. In other cases, we are building and supplying technical services and tools to customers in Ukraine to help them securely migrate their on-premises infrastructure onto AWS in order to protect it from any potential physical or virtual attack. In many cases, we have also been covering the associated migration costs for customers.

For several weeks, we have been partnering closely with Ukrainian IT organizations to fend off attacks and working with organizations in Ukraine, and around the world, to share real-time, relevant intelligence. As a result, our teams have seen new malware signatures and activity from a number of state actors we monitor. As this activity has ramped up, our teams and technologies detected the threats, learned the patterns, and placed remediation tools directly into the hands of customers. As always, our teams are constantly learning from the intelligence we collect to continue evolving protections for our infrastructure. We employ a 'follow the sun' model where our teams track new threat intelligence 24/7 and are able to quickly respond to issues. Our security teams are sharing this intelligence with governments and IT organizations that we partner closely with from Europe, North America, and around the world to equip critical infrastructure owners and operators with additional information to protect their facilities.

While we are seeing an increase in activity of malicious state actors, we are also seeing a higher operational tempo by other malicious actors. We have seen several situations where malware has been specifically targeted at charities, NGOs, and other aid organizations in order to spread confusion and cause disruption. In these particularly egregious cases, malware has been targeted at disrupting medical supplies, food, and clothing relief. We'll continue to work hard to protect these customers and will continue to work closely with them as they carry out their much-needed work to help those impacted by this terrible conflict.

Our public sector teams partner closely with governments to understand their security needs, responding quickly with support and guidance. In the lead up to this conflict, we consulted with the Ukrainian government, nations across the European Union, the European Commission, the U.S. government, NATO, and other organizations. AWS remains committed to providing security expertise and support, as mentioned in Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy's message on Twitter to the people of Ukraine .

Unlike other U.S. technology providers, AWS has no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government. Our biggest customers using AWS in Russia are companies who are headquartered outside of the country and have some development teams there. AWS has clear terms of service where if a customer is using AWS services to threaten, incite, promote, or actively encourage violence, terrorism, or other serious harm to others, they will not be permitted to use our services. Any customer we know of who is participating in this type of behavior will have their access to AWS suspended.

As this conflict continues, AWS and Amazon are actively assisting and will carry on doing so into the future for both the people of Ukraine and around the world. We will continue working to support the relief efforts and to bring our security expertise and services to help to everyone that needs them.

We will also continue to share updates and progress on our efforts.



February 28

Amazon is working with NGOs and employees to offer immediate support to the people of Ukraine

Like many of you around the world, we're watching what's happening in Ukraine with horror, concern, and heavy hearts. While we have no direct operations in Ukraine, we have employees and partners who are from or have a deep connection to the country.

Over the past several days, we've worked across Amazon to understand how we can best help those who are affected by the violence. It's difficult for any company without a local presence to provide direct support in a war zone, so we're donating $5 million to organizations that are providing critical support on the ground, including UNICEF, UNHCR, World Food Program, Red Cross, Polska Akcja Humanitarna, and Save the Children.

We've also heard from employees that they want to help, so we're matching up to $5 million in additional donations from our team to those organizations. For customers who want to help, we're adding donation buttons or direct links to charitable organizations on the homepages of our websites, and will waive our fees for payment processing on donations made through Amazon.

In addition to providing financial support for relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine, we're also working to support our teams and Ukrainian immigrants in other ways. For example, we gave employees in Poland additional time off to take care of themselves and their families, and we're working with Ukrainian nationals to expedite immigration work visas if they've relocated.

The recovery from the war will take many years, and we'll continue working with NGOs, our employees, and our partners to support the relief efforts and those affected.