Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 08:37:08 am EDT
3129.50 USD   -0.83%
02:33aWalmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts retraining program
RE
04/07Amazon plans to object to union win in New York
AQ
04/07Amazon objecting to union's victory in New York, alleging interference
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : assistance in Ukraine

04/08/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


April 8
Amazon offers free legal resources to help Ukrainian refugees
Amazon attorneys are leading a pro bono humanitarian initiative to develop free legal guidebooks for refugees seeking resettlement in Europe. Read more.

March 31
Amazon opens second humanitarian aid hub in Poland
New humanitarian hub in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees, along with the previously opened hub in Slovakia. Read more.

March 28
AWS contributes technology resources to support humanitarian relief
Over the past month, nonprofit, government, and commercial customers have requested assistance in accelerating important humanitarian efforts that are helping millions of refugees and people within Ukraine and surrounding countries. Read more.

March 24
Amazon launches employment support program for refugees
Amazon has launched Welcome Door, a new program to provide refugees employed by the company with additional resources and support-including free legal assistance on their path to citizenship. Ukrainian refugees hired by Amazon will have access to this new initiative, which will be available in the U.S next month and expand globally by the end of this year. Read more.

March 22
Amazon launches humanitarian aid hub in Slovakia
Built in just 10 days,Amazon's new humanitarian hub will help relief organizations provide faster support to Ukrainian refugees.Read more.

Amazon signs The Tent Partnership for Refugees
More than 3 million people have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine. We are proud to support immediate and longer-term needs of Ukrainians through the Tent Partnership. Learn more.

March 8
Updates to Amazon's retail, entertainment, and AWS businesses
Amazon has suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus and will no longer provide customers with access to Prime Video in Russia. Read more.

March 4
Amazon's cybersecurity assistance for Ukraine
Note: This post was updated on March 8 to include the fact that AWS is no longer accepting new sign-ups based in Russia or Belarus.

AWS has been working closely with Ukrainian customers and partners to keep their applications secure. Teams of Account Managers, Security Specialists, Solutions Architects, and other technical professionals are working around the clock to help customers and partners at this critical time. Read more.

February 28
Amazon is working with NGOs and employees to offer immediate support to the people of Ukraine
Amazon is donating $5 million to organizations that are providing critical support on the ground in the Ukraine and matching up to $5 million in additional donations from employees. Read more.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:33aWalmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts retraining program
RE
04/07Amazon plans to object to union win in New York
AQ
04/07Amazon objecting to union's victory in New York, alleging interference
RE
04/07India's Tata launches "super app" in e-commerce challenge to Amazon, Walmart
RE
04/07Wall St slips for third day as Fed, Ukraine weigh
RE
04/07AMAZON COM : Meet Amazon employees who help power our robotics team
PU
04/07AMAZON COM : fulfillment center simulations
PU
04/07Amazon faces shareholder vote on treatment of warehouse workers
RE
04/07AMAZON COM : Safely introducing drones to our skies
PU
04/07AMAZON COM : Improving customer experiences with Amazon Scout
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 675 M - -
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 605 B 1 605 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 3 155,69 $
Average target price 4 097,98 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.36%1 605 058
JD.COM, INC.-18.51%87 280
COUPANG, INC.-39.58%31 163
ETSY, INC.-44.76%15 365
WAYFAIR INC.-41.07%11 764
MONOTARO CO., LTD.20.79%10 045