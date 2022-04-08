Amazon com : assistance in Ukraine



April 8

Amazon offers free legal resources to help Ukrainian refugees

Amazon attorneys are leading a pro bono humanitarian initiative to develop free legal guidebooks for refugees seeking resettlement in Europe. Read more.

March 31

Amazon opens second humanitarian aid hub in Poland

New humanitarian hub in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees, along with the previously opened hub in Slovakia. Read more.

March 28

AWS contributes technology resources to support humanitarian relief

Over the past month, nonprofit, government, and commercial customers have requested assistance in accelerating important humanitarian efforts that are helping millions of refugees and people within Ukraine and surrounding countries. Read more.

March 24

Amazon launches employment support program for refugees

Amazon has launched Welcome Door, a new program to provide refugees employed by the company with additional resources and support-including free legal assistance on their path to citizenship. Ukrainian refugees hired by Amazon will have access to this new initiative, which will be available in the U.S next month and expand globally by the end of this year. Read more.



March 22

Amazon launches humanitarian aid hub in Slovakia

Built in just 10 days,Amazon's new humanitarian hub will help relief organizations provide faster support to Ukrainian refugees.Read more.

Amazon signs The Tent Partnership for Refugees

More than 3 million people have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine. We are proud to support immediate and longer-term needs of Ukrainians through the Tent Partnership. Learn more.

March 8

Updates to Amazon's retail, entertainment, and AWS businesses

Amazon has suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus and will no longer provide customers with access to Prime Video in Russia. Read more.

March 4

Amazon's cybersecurity assistance for Ukraine

Note: This post was updated on March 8 to include the fact that AWS is no longer accepting new sign-ups based in Russia or Belarus.

AWS has been working closely with Ukrainian customers and partners to keep their applications secure. Teams of Account Managers, Security Specialists, Solutions Architects, and other technical professionals are working around the clock to help customers and partners at this critical time. Read more.



February 28

Amazon is working with NGOs and employees to offer immediate support to the people of Ukraine

Amazon is donating $5 million to organizations that are providing critical support on the ground in the Ukraine and matching up to $5 million in additional donations from employees. Read more.