    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Amazon com : backs all products in its store with new A-to-z Guarantee

10/06/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
Amazon helps resolve personal injury and property damage claims up to $1 million.

Amazon works hard to delight our customers every day, and we want you to have peace of mind when shopping for products in our store-including items sold by third-party sellers.

Amazon's longstanding A-to-z Guarantee protects you when you buy items that are sold and fulfilled by a third-party seller. It covers both the timely delivery and condition of your items. If you're not happy with either and can't resolve the issue directly with the seller, you can make a claim directly to Amazon for a refund.

We are continually looking for new ways to innovate for you, and this year we expanded our A-to-z Guarantee to include a process for resolving personal injury and property damage claims due to a defective product. Amazon is the first and only company that we are aware of that offers this level of protection for customers when purchasing products from third-party sellers.

Through the expanded A-to-z Guarantee, if you should ever have a valid personal injury or property damage claim resulting from a defective product sold by a third-party seller, you can contact Amazon Customer Service to resolve the matter. While customers can file claims up to $1 million, more than 80% of claims are for less than $1,000. For claims under $1,000, Amazon will resolve these cases on behalf of our selling partners who have insurance. If a selling partner does not have insurance or the claim is over $1,000, we will assist customers by notifying third-party sellers of valid claims, and ensuring that they or their insurance companies respond to and resolve the claim in a timely manner.

Sellers are responsible for ensuring the products they sell in our store are safe and compliant, for holding valid product liability insurance, and for addressing and paying valid customer claims. If the seller or their insurer denies a claim that Amazon believes is valid, we will step in to address the customer's claim. This approach helps ensure claims are addressed quickly and easily for customers, while protecting sellers from fraudulent, abusive, or frivolous claims.

Our expanded A-to-z Guarantee helps you shop with confidence in our store. Learn more about the A-to-z Guarantee.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 21:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
05:57pAMAZON COM : backs all products in its store with new A-to-z Guarantee
04:18pWall Street ends higher on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal
02:30pWall Street rises on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal
01:26pAMAZON COM : Twitch Platform Confirms Data Breach; Working to Gauge Extent
12:36pWall St falls as private jobs data sparks taper fears
11:51aAMAZON COM : Twitch hit by data breach
11:43aAMAZON COM : Twitch Confirms It Has Been Hacked, Trying to Assess the Extend of the Breach
11:31aNvidia Proposes Concessions in Bid to Secure EU Approval for Arm Takeover
09:58aAMAZON COM : Bank of America raises U.S. minimum hourly wage to $21
09:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Less tech, more energy
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 068 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 631 B 1 631 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 3 221,00 $
Average target price 4 181,07 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.06%1 631 245
JD.COM, INC.-18.52%111 165
ETSY, INC.14.46%25 776
WAYFAIR INC.6.88%25 076
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.19%14 611
ZOZO, INC.55.94%10 884