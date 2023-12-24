Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. helped Amazon make special Same-Day Deliveries in celebration of the exciting milestone.

Amazon has officially delivered 1 billion packages from Same-Day sites in the U.S. These Same-Day Delivery facilities are designed for speed, allowing us to fulfill, sort, and deliver all from one site-making the process of delivering customer packages even faster.

To celebrate the delivery of our one-billionth package from dedicated Amazon Same-Day Deliverysites in the U.S., we teamed up with college quarterback and Prime member Michael Penix Jr. to make special (and speedy!) deliveries to Prime members around the Seattle area.

To kick off the day, Penix first surprised Amazon employees at a Same-Day site in Seattle. Amazon operates more than 55 Same-Day sites around the country.

Next, Penix picked up the packages filled with last-minute holiday gifts-and delivered them to a few lucky Prime members and their families-in just hours thanks to Amazon's Same-Day Delivery.

The young football fans were thrilled to see their hometown hero at their doorstep, and just before his big game. The Prime members received a variety of items including footballs, board games, an Echo Pop, speakers, a waffle maker, a cheeseboard, and an Amazon.com gift card-all items available with Same-Day Delivery and perfect for last-minute gifts or holiday hosting essentials.

"Whether it's preparing for the big game, or enjoying Thursday Night Football, my Prime membership is a key part of my everyday routine," Penix said. "With Same-Day Delivery, between the time the order is placed and the time it gets to your door, each product is traveling fewer miles and experiencing fewer handoffs.

"If you think about it, it's basically like a football play and I'm the quarterback. Fewer handoffs, and less time in between plays to reach the ultimate goal-touchdown!"

Check out Penix's Same-Day Delivery holiday gift guide.

From Amazon.com gift cards to holiday hosting essentials, tens of millions of items across top categories including electronics, beauty, toys, and games are eligible for Same-Day Delivery. Visit Amazon's Same-Day Holiday Gift Guideto find must-have items-delivered fast via Same-Day Delivery, and learn more about how Amazon is making holiday deliveries stress-free here.



Same-Day Delivery is available in over 90 U.S. metro areas, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando, Detroit, Miami, and Dallas. See whether your area has Same-Day Deliveryand browse by category and price point.



