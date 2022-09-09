Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-09-09 am EDT
131.84 USD   +1.56%
10:56aWall St extends gains with growth stocks in the lead
RE
10:53aAmazon Strikes Deal to Acquire Mechatronics Firm Cloostermans
MT
10:35aAmazon.com deal for iRobot blasted by pro-privacy, labor groups
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon.com deal for iRobot blasted by pro-privacy, labor groups

09/09/2022 | 10:35am EDT
Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of some 20 pro-privacy and worker organizations, including Public Citizen and Fight for the Future, urged U.S. antitrust enforcers Friday to stop Amazon.com from buying iRobot Corp, maker of the robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba.

In their letter, the groups argued that the deal would strengthen Amazon.com's already powerful position in the smart home devices. "By selling the Roomba brand at or near a loss via the Prime subscription, the company can access more personal consumer data to buttress its anti-competitive advantages online," the groups said in the letter.

This would hurt people concerned about privacy, as well as competitors who do not have access to the information, they argued.

The $1.7 billion deal, which was announced in August, was the latest push by Amazon, which already owns Alexa and Ring, into the smart home devices. It is being reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which has a separate antitrust probe underway of Amazon.

Amazon.com did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The groups said that non-whites could be hurt particularly hard by any loss of privacy related to the deal.

"Civil rights groups have been sounding the alarm on the dangers that Amazon's network of smart home surveillance devices pose to Black and brown communities, specifically those stemming from the mass of data collected by these devices," they wrote.

Other signatories included International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Main Street Alliance, Demand Progress Education Fund,

Institute for Local Self-Reliance and Open Markets Institute.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.84% 132.285 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
IROBOT CORPORATION -0.05% 58.89 Delayed Quote.-10.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 524 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2 898x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 323 B 1 323 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
