  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amazon.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : developing new point-of-sale system to attract small businesses - Insider

09/08/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is working on a new type of point-of-sale system that can be sold to third-party sellers, Insider reported on Wednesday.

The new system can handle both online and offline transactions and can also link to other services including Prime and Flex, the report added, citing an internal document. (https://bit.ly/3l7r7ZG)

The move will allow Amazon to compete with Canada's Shopify and U.S. payments giant PayPal, which already offer POS systems for payments for small businesses, that have moved online during the pandemic to boost sales.

Project Santos, created by an internal Amazon team to compete with Shopify, is leading the project, the report said.

Amazon declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
