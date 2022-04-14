Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 01:40:47 pm BST
3108.30 USD   -0.08%
Amazon com : donates more than 30,000 medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine

04/14/2022 | 01:36pm BST
The Amazon U.S. disaster relief hub in Atlanta, Georgia is partnering with a medical non-governmental organization to send supplies to doctors and nurses on the front lines.

In addition to standing up humanitarian aid hubs in Slovakia and Poland in support of Ukraine, Amazon has teamed up with global humanitarian relief partner International Medical Corps to donate and deliver more than 30,000 critical medical supplies from Amazon's disaster relief hub in Atlanta, Georgia to hospitals in Ukraine.

Amazon's shipment of 18 pallets includes essential medical supplies and equipment including first-aid kits, medical face shields, surgical gowns, and thermometers, as well as items like towels, tents, water filters, cots, and portable handwashing stations. Within 24 hours of receiving the request, we were able to ship the pallets out because they were previously packed and pre-positioned in Atlanta to specifically support International Medical Corps in case a humanitarian relief situation arose.

In addition to the items donated, Amazon is employing its global logistics network and covering the cost of airlifting the medical supplies from Atlanta to Vienna, Austria. The International Medical Corps field operations team stationed in Vienna will then work to distribute the donated aid items directly to hospitals in Ukraine, so doctors and nurses can immediately use them to assist patients.

Amazon's disaster relief hub in Atlanta, Georgia opened in 2021 to be able to support front-line humanitarian aid partners quickly when a global natural disaster occurred. The hub is stocked with hundreds of thousands of Amazon-donated relief supplies in a 10,000-cubic foot fulfillment center space-enough to fill an Amazon Air 767 cargo plane-and all of which can immediately provide critical support when a natural disaster strikes.

Learn more about Amazon's disaster relief huband what Amazon is doing to provide humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 12:35:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 541 B - 414 B
Net income 2022 24 449 M - 18 731 M
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - 51 487 M
P/E ratio 2022 66,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 582 B 1 582 B 1 212 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 3 110,82 $
Average target price 4 097,98 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.70%1 582 236
JD.COM, INC.-16.83%89 084
COUPANG, INC.-41.05%30 408
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.56%19 642
ETSY, INC.-46.35%14 923
WAYFAIR INC.-38.41%12 274