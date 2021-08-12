Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : expects to spend $120 billion at U.S. suppliers in 2021

08/12/2021 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon is purchasing equipment, supplies, and services from more than 200,000 businesses in the U.S. this year.

Amazon relies on American businesses to keep its operations running, from electric vehicle manufacturers to companies that make office supplies. After an especially trying year for many companies in the U.S., Amazon is on pace to support them to the tune of $120 billion.

Amazon is buying more than $120 billion worth of supplies, services, and equipment from businesses in the U.S. in 2021-and that doesn't include any of the products Amazon buys and sells to customers in its stores. The purchases are from more than 200,000 companies across the country.

Small-town business helps make Amazon faster

Amazon's 2021 purchases include equipment for logistics sites, supplies for corporate offices, and services for construction, design, and engineering projects. The projected spending this year by Amazon-which is already the largest creator of direct jobs in the U.S.-represents an increase of 20% year over year.

Matt Haugrud, president of Pallet Recovery Services, approached Amazon in 2013 to partner with the company. At the time, his business mainly supported the agriculture and construction industries in central California. Now his company's work is more consistent because winter is Amazon's busy season. PRS now services 11 fulfillment centers.

Matt Haugrud, president of Pallet Recovery Services.

'Since we started working with Amazon in 2013, we've been able to grow our team from 60 employees to over 180,' Haugrud said. 'We don't see ourselves as just a supplier to Amazon, we see ourselves as a partner. And through our dedication, transparency, and willingness to go the extra mile, that partnership will only grow stronger.'

Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, said the company and its customers rely on American businesses.

'Millions of families rely on us to deliver what they need every day,' Clark said. 'Delivering for our customers takes teamwork-we can't do it alone. We rely on strong partnerships with hundreds of thousands of American businesses-from our forklift manufacturer in Kentucky to the construction company in Texas that builds our delivery stations. Today is about doubling down on our commitment to these businesses and betting big on them.'

Igo Wordu has been working with Amazon since October 2019 through his logistics and delivery businesses, Clei Group. He has employed at least 226 people and delivered millions of packages to customers in and around Houston, Texas, with a fleet ranging from 39 to 60 vehicles.

Igo Wordu, CEO of Clei group.

'In my life's experience, I have always admired those who positively impact other people. I believe that, in order to measure success, you must measure the impact one has on the community,' Wordu said. 'Without a doubt, the Amazon DSP program has given me a solid platform to employ and mentor young people within my community, while putting smiles on millions of customers at the same time.'

And it isn't just companies that work directly with Amazon that experience the benefits.

An independent analysis from Keystone Economics estimates that the 2021 spending by Amazon will support an additional 840,000 American jobs. Those jobs are in industries like construction, transportation, manufacturing, and hospitality. In other words, local communities are feeling a ripple effect.

See how Amazon's $15/hour starting wage is helping a Tennessee salon make a comeback.

In 2020 alone, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon hired over 400,000 employees. The company now employs more than 950,000 people in the U.S., and more than 2 million businesses, content creators, developers, and delivery providers in the U.S. use Amazon products and services to start or grow their careers.

For more information about Amazon, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 14:31:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
10:32aAMAZON COM : expects to spend $120 billion at U.S. suppliers in 2021
PU
10:03aAMAZON COM : On Pace to Buy Over $120 Billion of Supplies and Services from Busi..
BU
10:03aSTREET COLOR : Amazon on Pace to Buy Over $120 Bln of Supplies and Services From..
MT
09:24aAMAZON COM : Web Services to Boost Technology Capabilities for Wyndham Hotels & ..
MT
09:22aAMAZON COM : Tracking the disappearing glaciers of Peru
PU
09:04aBanks take steps to reduce potential cloud computing risks, Google survey
RE
12:03aAMAZON COM : Accused of Shifting UK Revenue to Tax Haven Luxembourg
MT
08/11AMAZON COM : Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows
RE
08/11EBay forecasts revenue below estimates as shoppers venture out
RE
08/11THE PULL OF BRAND MESSI : shirts, social media and TV rights
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 230 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 667 B 1 667 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 3 292,11 $
Average target price 4 170,94 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.08%1 667 258
JD.COM, INC.-19.15%109 942
WAYFAIR INC.37.32%32 217
ETSY, INC.9.02%24 551
ALLEGRO.EU SA-26.58%16 350
MOMO.COM INC.291.65%12 358