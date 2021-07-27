Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : eyes potential stake in Indian film, media businesses; Inox denies report

07/27/2021 | 06:25am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's India arm is in talks with several domestic players in film and media distribution including cinema chain Inox Leisure Ltd for a potential stake, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Inox, however, said the report was "factually incorrect" and there were no discussions between the company and Amazon India. (https://bit.ly/3zziJrk)

Shares of the Mumbai-headquartered company jumped as much as 14.3% to 346.20 rupees after the report, but pared some gains to last trade 6% up.

Amazon India is planning to expand its content streaming platform Prime Video and is evaluating three to four deals, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3iUpqgS)

India has been a hotbed of competition for companies like Amazon, Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Inc, all of which have been investing significantly to ramp up original streaming content in regional languages.

The e-commerce giant in January had launched a lower priced mobile-only subscription plan for its video streaming service in India, undercutting a similar plan by Netflix to woo price-sensitive subscribers.

Prime Video had marked its foray into Indian film production in March https://www.reuters.com/article/amazon-com-india-idUSKBN2B91DG and counts the south Asian nation as one of its fastest growing markets.

Inox, India's second-largest multiplex chain, has reported a net loss for at least five consecutive quarters since March 2020, when a nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Amazon India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.18% 3699.82 Delayed Quote.13.60%
INOX LEISURE LIMITED 1.87% 302.9 End-of-day quote.7.16%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:35aMetals, banks push Indian shares higher
RE
06:25aAMAZON COM : eyes potential stake in Indian film, media businesses; Inox denies ..
RE
02:00aAMAZON COM : AWS Cloud can help lower carbon footprints in Asia Pacific
PU
07/26JEFF BEZOS : Bezos offers NASA $2 billion in exchange for moon mission contract
RE
07/26EXPLAINER : Intel banks on 3D chip technology to win over new customers
RE
07/26CLOSE UPDATE : Major Market Indexes Hit Record Highs Monday Ahead of Big Tech St..
MT
07/26S&P 500 edges up as investors eye key earnings, Fed meeting
RE
07/26AMAZON COM : Q3 Sales Likely to Face Headwinds Amid Fading E-Commerce Demand, St..
MT
07/26Wall St mostly edges up as investors eye tech earnings, Fed meeting
RE
07/26UPDATE : BofA Securities Adjusts Amazon.com's Price Target to $4,350 from $4,360..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 490 B - 354 B
Net income 2021 29 032 M - 21 003 M
Net cash 2021 72 331 M - 52 326 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 866 B 1 866 B 1 350 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 699,82 $
Average target price 4 268,82 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.13.60%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-24.82%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.25.79%33 500
ETSY, INC.15.82%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-13.93%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC27.19%11 872