Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/14 08:35:16 am
3358.225 USD   -0.98%
08:18aAMAZON COM : further strengthens commitment to gender equity
PU
08:08aTHINK AHEAD : How to set a long-term strategy
RE
07:42aKey EU parliament committee agrees tough position on DSA tech rules
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : further strengthens commitment to gender equity

12/14/2021 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon signs the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles and makes $1 million donation to the Resilience Fund for Women in Global Value Chains.

Amazon has a long-standing commitment to gender equity. From the Amazon employees serving customers each day, to the individuals working for suppliers and other partners as part of the global retail supply chain, our commitment to gender equity is ingrained in our governance framework and decision making.

As part of that commitment, Amazon has signed the United Nation's Women's Empowerment Principles(WEPs). Supported by more than 5,000 corporate signatories, the WEPs were established by the United Nations Global Compact and UN Women to offer businesses guidance on ways to promote gender equity and to empower women in the workplace and global community.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are good for business-and more fundamentally-simply right," said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. "Our support of the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles underscores our long-standing work to promote gender equality and empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and communities, and we are encouraged to see other like-minded businesses coming together to drive positive change."

Separately, Amazon is making a $1 million contribution to the Resilience Fund for Women in Global Value Chains.The Resilience Fund pools corporate investments to drive local, women-led solutions to the toughest problems facing women in global value chains. Established by Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), the UN Foundation, and Women Win, the Resilience Fund aims to raise at least $10 million to make strategic, long-term investments in the economic resilience, health, and well-being of women who are foundational to global value chains. Amazon's donation will be invested in local organizations in Asia and other regions serving women in manufacturing, apparel, and agricultural supply chain communities.

"It's more important than ever that leading retailers help ensure a safe, supportive work environment for women throughout the global retail value chain, and our contribution to the Resilience Fund for Women underscores our commitment to these working women everywhere," said Kara Hurst, vice president and head of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon. "We're pleased to join other businesses focused on supporting the long-term health and economic resilience of women and making sure they have a work environment where they can thrive."

Social responsibility and gender equality at Amazon

Caitlin Harren is Amazon's director of social responsibility and sustainable solutions. She leads a team of supply chain and social responsibility experts that helps to ensure Amazon's suppliers and partners provide a safe, positive working environment for women across our global value chain.

Below, Harren answers two questions and shares more about Amazon's commitments and work in this space.

How would you describe the role of the social responsibility team and its work on gender equity?

Our team helps ensure that Amazon conducts business responsibly. Our customers expect our products and services to be produced in a way that respects human rights. Delivering on this customer expectation is essential to our long-term success as a business. My team does this by establishing industry-leading responsible business standards, embedding respect for human rights across the business, and developing innovative tools to deliver protections for workers in our supply chain, including women.

Bolstering gender equity is one of our company's existing five public Key Commitmentsfor responsible sourcing; the other four are Safe Workplaces, Freely Chosen Employment, Fair Wages, and Environmental Protection. Gender equity is also an important part of our work to strengthen the resiliency and sustainability of our broader global value chain.

What progress has Amazon made in this space?

In 2019, we codified our Human Rights Principles, which reflect how we embed respect for human rights throughout our business. It's an approach that we're constantly evolving. We regularly update our Supply Chain Standards, which are a condition of doing business with us, and set a high bar for both Amazon and our suppliers to uphold principles of inclusivity and supply chain accountability.

Finally, we're partnering with groups including BSR's HERproject, which brings together global brands, suppliers, and partners to implement workplace-based interventions on health, financial inclusion, and gender equality. The project has reached more than 12,000 women in China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India. We have recently partnered with the International Center for Research on Women's advisory practice and The Mara Partnersto help Amazon develop a multiyear gender equity strategy for our global value chain that seeks to provide systemic, scalable solutions for women workers in factories and farms as well as women entrepreneurs.

Learn more about our commitment to social responsibilityand the communities where we operate in our latest Sustainability Report.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
08:18aAMAZON COM : further strengthens commitment to gender equity
PU
08:08aTHINK AHEAD : How to set a long-term strategy
RE
07:42aKey EU parliament committee agrees tough position on DSA tech rules
RE
07:38aAMAZON COM : backs Amogy and Hippo Harvest's sustainability technologies
PU
07:25aAmazon's Web Services Unit to Invest in Indoensia; Launches AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) ..
MT
06:43aAMAZON COM INC : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:48aUK lawmakers call for tougher crackdown on online scammers, cyberflashing
RE
04:57aOccupational Safety Regulator to Investigate Amazon Warehouse Collapse Due to Tornado
MT
03:24aNetflix slashes India prices in battle with Disney, Amazon
RE
01:07aFinance Bill - Nigerian Govt Seeks to Make Amazon, Others Vat Collectors
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 038 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 83,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 720 B 1 720 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 391,35 $
Average target price 4 125,60 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.13%1 719 915
JD.COM, INC.-11.21%121 233
ETSY, INC.23.50%27 856
WAYFAIR INC.-8.97%21 489
MOMO.COM INC.230.61%10 599
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-15.70%9 691