    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : is supporting the effort to reform the nation's cannabis policy

11/24/2021 | 04:50pm EST
An update on our advocacy for equitable workplaces.

In June 2021, we announced that Amazon would exclude marijuana from our comprehensive pre-employment drug screening program for unregulated positions (e.g., positions not regulated by the Department of Transportation). We also reinstated the employment eligibility for former employees and applicants who were previously terminated or deferred during random or pre-employment marijuana screenings.

We made these changes for a few reasons. First, we recognized that an increasing number of states are moving to some level of cannabis legalization-making it difficult to implement an equitable, consistent, and national pre-employment marijuana testing program. Second, publicly available national data indicates that pre-employment marijuana testing disproportionately impacts people of color and acts as a barrier to employment. And third, Amazon's pace of growth means that we are always looking to hire great new team members, and we've found that eliminating pre-employment testing for cannabis allows us to expand our applicant pool.

Given our previous support for legalizing cannabis at the federal level, as well as expunging certain criminal records and investing in impacted businesses and communities, Amazon recently announced our support for, and began actively lobbying on, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021 (MORE Act). We are also pleased to endorse the recently introduced Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act; readour comments on that legislation.

Pre-employment marijuana testing has disproportionately affected communities of color by stalling job placement and, by extension, economic growth, and we believe this inequitable treatment is unacceptable. As we shared earlier this year, we aim to become Earth's Best Employer, and as part of that journey, we know that our local communities and future generations need us to be better every day-thus the creation of our new Leadership Principle, Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility. Together, these principles speak to our responsibility to effect change and are our impetus for both driving for societal change and maintaining the right internal policies to ensure a great workplace with equitable and consistent hiring practices for all candidates. That's why we strongly believe the time has come to reform the nation's cannabis policy, and we are committed to helping lead the effort.

We remain committed to the safety of our employees and the general public. In addition to following all Department of Transportation regulations, our policy on zero tolerance for impairment while working has not changed. If a delivery associate is impaired at work and tests positive post-accident or due to reasonable suspicion, that person would no longer be permitted to perform services for Amazon. In addition, Amazon Pharmacy conducts comprehensive drug testing for employees, including screenings for marijuana, to ensure full compliance with industry standards, regulations, and accreditation.

We are enthused by the notable momentum in the country toward recognizing that today's status quo is unfair and untenable. We look forward to working with Congress and other supporters to secure necessary reform of the nation's cannabis laws.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 039 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 88,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 816 B 1 816 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 580,04 $
Average target price 4 113,26 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.9.92%1 815 609
JD.COM, INC.1.77%138 955
ETSY, INC.57.12%35 439
WAYFAIR INC.15.05%27 161
MOMO.COM INC.238.81%10 636
ALLEGRO.EU SA-48.94%10 591