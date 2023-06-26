New delivery program has goal to recruit 2,500 small business partners by end of year.

Since shipping our first order in 1995, we've committed to provide fast, reliable deliveries for Amazon customers. Decades later, we've built a robust transportation network to help serve all 50 states of the U.S. This includes more than 2,500 Amazon Delivery Service Partners, who in turn created 200,000 total jobs in their communities, Amazon Flex drivers and third-party carriers.

As customers' needs evolve, we've seen differences in how we deliver in towns and cities we serve and the need to find a nimbler solution in specific geographies, like super rural areas or congested large cities. That's why we are excited to launch our newest delivery program, aimed at empowering small businesses and creating new opportunities for them to grow and scale their businesses. Amazon Hub Delivery is our newest delivery program that partners with small businesses with a strong understanding of the local neighborhoods to deliver Amazon packages. It is a flexible and new way for partners interested in joiningto boost their bottom line, working with their existing staff, when it works best for them. For example, a hair salon owner, with clients in the morning and evening, might find Amazon Hub Delivery is a good way to fill the gaps in their schedule during the day. We have piloted the program in rural areas of the U.S. and now plan to scale it and even bring it to large cities like New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Boston, with the goal to recruit 2,500 partners in 23 states by the end of the year, including florists, coffee shops, clothing boutiques, gas stations, plumbers, and hair salons.

Partners can make up to $27,000 in incremental income a year, a profitable new revenue stream that could contribute to a much larger impact across the country. If we reach our goal of onboarding 2,500 partners, this program could result in $38 million in incremental income for participating businesses in 2023.

LaKeisha Palmer, owner of CK Craft Supply, in Saint Robert, Missouri, started her business in May 2021, to honor her late brother's memory. CK Craft Supply is a custom embroidery shop that specializes in everyday items like apparel, coffee mugs, and more. Palmer was met with some tough challenges of keeping her store open due to lack of business, coming out of the pandemic. She joined Amazon Hub Delivery's pilot in November 2022, and now delivers up to 40 packages a day in about two hours, without additional staff. She has been able to bring in the additional income needed to sustain CK Craft Supply when business is slow.

"Partnering with Amazon has been a real blessing for myself, my family, and my business," said Palmer. "We have been able to drive additional income that now helps support our business. Delivering is easy and Amazon has a lot of tools to help partners along the way. My husband has been helping me with the deliveries and enjoys every minute of it. We have only been in business for two years and I can see us staying in business for years to come with Amazon by our side."

Amazon Hub Delivery will help us continue to deliver at faster speeds and ultimately invest in the communities where our customers live and work. If you are a local business interested in becoming an Amazon Hub Delivery partner, visit amazon.com/hubdeliveryto learn more. Spots are limited, and applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis.