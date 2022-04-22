Amazon com : “Read the World” with Amazon Publishing's World Book Day giveaway

Download up to 10 free Kindle books from around the world as part of Amazon's fifth annual celebration of World Book Day.

For the fifth year in a row, Amazon Publishing is celebrating the international literary holidayby offering readers a curated selection of 10 stories from around the globe available to download and keep-for free. The event runs through 11:59 p.m. PST April 27.Since 2018, Amazon Publishing has participated in the international celebration of reading with a free ebook giveaway for World Book Day. In the past four years, we have given away more than 5.5 million free Kindle books to more than 1.2 million unique readers in at least 190 countries and territories, as part of our ongoing effort to promote diversity in storytelling and connect people through reading despite differences in language, country, or culture.This year's selection of 10 titles includes books from Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. Since 2018, Amazon Publishing World Book Day giveaways have featured 47 books from 28 countries, covering every continent but Antarctica.The curated selection includes books to satisfy every reader, from psychological thrillers and high fantasy to inspiring memoirs, heartwarming LGBTQ romance, and sweeping historical fiction. There's also a translated picture book fromto help expand the perspectives of even the youngest readers.Following the event, Amazon customers can continue to discover books from around the world on a monthly basis through theprogram, which gives Prime members exclusive access to books before they publish.Below is the complete list of titles and countries included in the 2022 giveaway. Learn more and download your free books today at