  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37 2022-07-15 am EDT
113.63 USD   +2.71%
09:14aAMAZON COM : legal team helps prevent and correct wrongful convictions
PU
09:06aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday
MT
08:59aAMAZON COM INC : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : legal team helps prevent and correct wrongful convictions

07/15/2022 | 09:14am EDT
The Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project awarded the Amazon legal department with a Defender of Innocence Award for the team's work to prevent and correct the conviction of innocent people.

Over the past few years, Amazon lawyers and legal professionals have spent hundreds of hours screening, evaluating, and litigating cases for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project (MAIP). MAIP works to prevent and correct the conviction of innocent people in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. With one of the highest success rates in the country for exonerating those who have been wrongfully accused, MAIP gives hope to people who feel they are out of options. According to the organization, no other company or law firm has devoted more people, time, and resources to MAIP's work than Amazon. For its contributions, the Amazon legal department was recognized with MAIP's Defender of Innocence Awardfor their dedication and assistance during the nonprofit's 13th Annual Awards Luncheon.

"The work we do with MAIP reminds us of the importance of pro bono service, particularly in the communities in which we live and work. MAIP's mission is vital, and we are proud to partner with them in this important work."
Kathy Sheehan
VP of Business Conduct and Ethics and global co-head of pro bono at Amazon

Roughly 120 Amazon attorneys across 14 countries have spent hundreds of hours screening, evaluating, and litigating cases for MAIP. The help of Amazon's legal department has significantly eased MAIP's workload, freeing up time and resources for the organization to review more wrongful conviction cases and reach more innocent people.

Amazon's merger and acquisition transactions mark some of the most exciting moments in the company's history. Get to know Susan Jong, leader of the legal team that guides these historic deals.

"One of our newest Leadership Principles is 'Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility,' and pro bono work is one of the ways we embody this principle for our customers and the world at large," said Najib Saïl, senior legal counsel at Amazon France and head of the European pro bono taskforce. "Receiving the Defender of Innocence Award from MAIP is an honor and a testament to the efforts made by Amazon attorneys to serve those in our communities in need."

The Amazon legal department is grateful to be recognized for the time and expertise they have committed to preventing and correcting wrongful convictions.

"Amazon's attorneys and legal professionals recognize that we have unique skills that can help ensure that members of our communities have access to justice," said Kathy Sheehan, VP of Business Conduct and Ethics and global co-head of pro bono at Amazon. "The work we do with MAIP reminds us of the importance of pro bono service, particularly in the communities in which we live and work. MAIP's mission is vital, and we are proud to partner with them in this important work."

Amazon's Pro Bono Program encourages and enables Amazon legal professionals worldwide to provide free legal services to underserved communities. Since 2014, Amazon legal teams have donated tens of thousands of hours of pro bono legal services to clients in need. Amazon partners with a variety of community organizations and law firms globally.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 13:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 523 B - -
Net income 2022 7 503 M - -
Net cash 2022 38 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 151x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 126 B 1 126 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 110,63 $
Average target price 174,05 $
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-33.64%1 125 595
JD.COM, INC.-12.89%93 261
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.3.25%25 691
COUPANG, INC.-51.50%25 115
ETSY, INC.-63.58%10 135
MONOTARO CO., LTD.5.60%7 818