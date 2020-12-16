Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/16 02:24:23 pm
3225.225 USD   +1.90%
02:09pAMAZON COM : marks breakthrough in Project Kuiper development
PU
11:17aAMAZON COM : Inside the writer's studio at Amazon Studios
PU
11:07aAMAZON COM : How Alexa is bringing multilingual households closer together
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon com : marks breakthrough in Project Kuiper development

12/16/2020 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Custom-built antenna architecture will allow Amazon to deliver a small, affordable customer terminal to connect unserved and underserved communities around the world.

Months after receiving approval from the Federal Communications Commission, Project Kuiperhas hit another key milestone on its path to delivering fast, affordable broadband through a constellation of 3,236 low Earth orbit satellites.

What is ka-band?
Ka-band is a frequency range that is commonly used for satellite communications. Ka-band offers advantages like wide bandwidth and smaller wavelength, leading to better performance and smaller antenna systems.

We recently completed initial development on the antenna for our low-cost customer terminal, a critical part of the Kuiper System that allows customers to connect to satellites passing overhead. The Ka-band phased array antenna is based on a new architecture capable of delivering high-speed, low-latency broadband in a form factor that is smaller and lighter than legacy antenna designs. Our prototype is already delivering speeds up to 400 Mbps (Megabits per second), and performance will continue to improve in future iterations.

'If you want to make a difference for unserved and underserved communities, you need to deliver service at a price that makes sense for customers,' said Rajeev Badyal, VP of Technology for Project Kuiper at Amazon. 'This simple fact inspired one of our key tenets for Kuiper: to invent a light, compact phased array antenna that would allow us to produce an affordable customer terminal. It's incredible to see such a small form factor delivering this type of speed and performance.'

The most effective way to reduce terminal production costs is to decrease the size, weight, and complexity of its antenna. This is difficult to do in the Ka-band, which requires more physical separation between transmit and receive antennas to cover its wide frequency range. For this reason, legacy Ka-band antennas place the transmit antenna and receive antenna next to one another, requiring a larger surface area and increasing production costs.

Our phased array antenna takes a different approach. Instead of placing antenna arrays adjacent to one another, we used tiny antenna element structures to overlay one over the other. This has never been accomplished in the Ka-band. The breakthrough allows us to reduce the size and weight of the entire terminal, while operating in a frequency that delivers higher bandwidth and better performance than other bands. Our design uses a combination of digital and analog components to electronically steer Ka-band beams toward satellites passing overhead.

The result is a single aperture phased array antenna that measures 12 inches in diameter, making it three times smaller and proportionately lighter than legacy antenna designs. This order of magnitude reduction in size will reduce production costs by an equal measure, allowing Amazon to offer customers a terminal that is more affordable and easier to install.

Amazon engineers have tested the antenna in multiple environments to ensure it will meet customers' standards for speed and performance. The antenna has passed all corresponding tests for speed and latency-offering maximum throughput of up to 400 Mbps, and streaming 4K-quality video from a geostationary (GEO) satellite, which is stationed at an altitude approximately 50 times farther from Earth than where Project Kuiper satellites will be deployed. To learn more about the design, check out our Q&A with Nima Mahanfar, Senior Manager of Hardware and Antenna Development for Project Kuiper.

This development is a critical part of the Kuiper System, and is one of many components being designed and tested at our new R&D facility in Redmond, Washington. Scientists and engineers who are inspired by our mission and interested in joining a diverse, world-class team can view open roles here.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 19:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:09pAMAZON COM : marks breakthrough in Project Kuiper development
PU
11:17aAMAZON COM : Inside the writer's studio at Amazon Studios
PU
11:07aAMAZON COM : How Alexa is bringing multilingual households closer together
PU
05:06aSemtech Teams Up With Amazon Web Services on Internet of Things Managed Cloud..
MT
04:11aAMAZON COM : Wall St Thriving Through COVID-19, Reports Bambridge Accountants
AQ
12/15"Top 21 Stocks for 2021" From UBS Highlights Pioneer Natural Resources, Targa..
MT
12/15AMAZON COM : Behind the scenes at Amazon Studios
PU
12/15UBS Outlines Top Stock Picks for 2021 Including Dollar Tree, Amazon With Eye ..
MT
12/15Tech Giants Face New Rules in Europe, Backed by Huge Fines
DJ
12/15China search giant Baidu considers making own electric vehicles -sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 068 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 91,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 588 B 1 588 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 826,74 $
Last Close Price 3 165,12 $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.71.29%1 588 103
JD.COM, INC.125.66%123 215
WAYFAIR INC.201.24%27 073
ETSY, INC.301.35%22 419
MONOTARO CO., LTD.82.35%12 886
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL24.85%8 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ