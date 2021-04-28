Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : A message from Darcie Henry, Amazon VP of People eXperience and Technology, Worldwide Consumer

04/28/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amazon is hiring now for tens of thousands of jobs across our operations in the U.S., and we're looking for great people to join our Customer Fulfillment, Delivery, Package Sortation, and Specialty Fulfillment teams. In support of this effort, we pulled forward our annual fall pay review for these teams and will be rolling out increases from mid-May through early June.

More than 500,000 people will see an increase between at least 50 cents and $3 an hour, which is an investment of over $1 billion in incremental pay for these employees. This is on top of our already industry-leading starting wage of at least $15 an hour and the more than $2.5 billion that we invested last year in additional bonuses and incentives for front-line teams. These jobs come with a range of great benefits, like medical, dental, and vision coverage, parental leave, ways to save for the future, and opportunities for career advancement-all in a safe and inclusive environment that's been ranked among the best workplaces in the world.

Other teams are continuing with their regular annual compensation review plans, which will occur throughout the remainder of 2021.

- Darcie

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:41pAMAZON COM  : A message from Darcie Henry, Amazon VP of People eXperience and Te..
PU
04:19pAMAZON COM  : U.S. Labor Board says evidence presented by union in Amazon vote '..
RE
04:16pAMAZON COM  : UK's BT Group in talks to divest stake in television unit -The Tel..
RE
04:14pEBAY  : forecasts current-quarter profit below estimates, shares fall
RE
03:12pBT  : Sport up for sale in broadband push - The Telegraph
RE
12:53pAMAZON COM  : INFORM Act punishes small businesses and favors one particular bus..
PU
12:02pIMDB  : Celebrates National Superhero Day by Announcing the Most Anticipated Sup..
BU
11:18aAMAZON COM  : Air launches new hub in Southern California
PU
09:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The Fed’s balancing act
09:14aAMAZON COM  : LinkedIn names Amazon No. 1 company where Americans want to work
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 474 B - -
Net income 2021 24 899 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 71,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 723 B 1 723 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 4 041,37 $
Last Close Price 3 417,43 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.67%1 722 783
JD.COM, INC.-10.74%121 138
WAYFAIR INC.37.40%32 179
ETSY, INC.16.63%26 372
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.27%15 280
MONOTARO CO., LTD.5.30%12 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ