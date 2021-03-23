Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

AMZN
Amazon.com : Adam Selipsky Will Be Next CEO of AWS

03/23/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday said Adam Selipsky will become the next chief executive of Amazon Web Services.

The announcement was made in an email to employees from current AWS CEO Andy Jassy which was posted on the company's website.

The company said Mr. Selipsky was hired as a vice president in AWS in 2005, spending 11 years with the company. In 2016, he became CEO of Tableau, Amazon said, until that company was acquired by Saleforce in 2019. After the acquisition, Mr. Selipsky "remained CEO of Tableau and was a member of Salesforce's Executive Leadership Team," the email said.

Mr. Selipsky will return to AWS on may 17, the memo said, adding "We will spend the subsequent several weeks transitioning together before making the change sometime in Q3."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1653ET

