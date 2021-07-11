Amazon com : Billionaire Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic flight

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M., July 11 (Reuters) - British
billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday soared more than 50 miles
above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket
plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed
test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he
started 17 years ago.
Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc
employees strapped in for the ride, has touted the mission as a
precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he
founded in 2004 poised to begin commercial operations next year.
"We’re here to make space more accessible to all," an
exuberant Branson, 70, said shortly after embracing his
grandchildren following the flight. "Welcome to the dawn of a
new space age."
The success of the flight also gave the flamboyant
entrepreneur bragging rights in a highly publicized rivalry with
fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, the Amazon online retail
mogul who had hoped to fly into space first aboard his own space
company's rocket.
"Congratulations on the flight," Bezos said on Instagram.
"Can’t wait to join the club!"
Space industry executives, future customers and other
well-wishers were on hand for a festive gathering to witness the
launch, which was livestreamed in a presentation hosted by
late-night television comedian Stephen Colbert. Among those
present was fellow billionaire and space industry pioneer Elon
Musk, who also is founder of electric carmaker Tesla Inc
.
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Khalid took the stage after the
flight to perform his forthcoming single "New Normal."
The gleaming white spaceplane was carried aloft on Sunday
attached to the underside of the dual-fuselage jet VMS Eve
(named for Branson's late mother) in a takeoff from Spaceport
America, a state-owned facility near the aptly named town of
Truth or Consequences. Virgin Galactic leases a large section of
the facility.
Reaching its high-altitude launch point at about 46,000
feet, the VSS Unity passenger rocket plane was released from the
mothership and fell away as the crew ignited its rocket, sending
it streaking straight upward at supersonic speed to the
blackness of space some 53 miles (86 km) high.
The spaceplane's contrail was clearly visible from the
ground as it soared through the upper atmosphere, to the cheers
of the crowd below.
At the apex of the climb with the rocket shut down, the crew
then experienced a few minutes of microgravity, before the
spaceplane shifted into re-entry mode, and began a gliding
descent to a runway back at the spaceport. The entire flight,
from takeoff to landing, lasted about an hour.
"I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars.
Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful
Earth," he said in a video from space.
Back at a celebration with supporters from a stage outside
Virgin Galactic's Gateway to Space complex at the spaceport, he
and crewmates doused one another with champagne.
Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield pinned
Virgin-produced astronaut wings onto the blue flight suits worn
by Branson and his team. Official wing pins from the Federal
Aviation Administration will be presented later, a company
spokesman said.
HIGH-COST TICKETS
Virgin has said it plans at least two further test flights
of the spaceplane in the months ahead before beginning regular
commercial operation in 2022.
Several hundred wealthy would-be citizen astronauts have
already booked reservations, priced at around $250,000 per
ticket for the chance to experience weightlessness and the force
of supersonic flight and to witness spectacular views of Earth
from space.
The Swiss-based investment bank UBS has estimated the
potential value of the space tourism market reaching $3 billion
annually by 2030.
Proving rocket travel safe for the public is key.
An earlier prototype of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane
crashed during a test flight over California's Mojave Desert in
2014, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.
Branson's participation in Sunday's flight, announced just
over a week ago, typified his persona as the daredevil executive
whose Virgin brands - from airlines to music companies - have
long been associated with ocean-crossing exploits in sailboats
and hot-air balloons.
SPACE RACE
His ride-along also upstaged rival astro-tourism venture
Blue Origin and its founder, Bezos, in what has been popularized
as the "billionaire space race."
Bezos has been planning to fly aboard his own suborbital
rocketship, the New Shepard, later this month.
Branson has insisted he and Bezos are friendly rivals and
not engaged in a personal contest to beat one another into
space.
Blue Origin, however, has disparaged Virgin Galactic as
falling short of a true spaceflight experience, saying that
unlike Unity, Bezos's New Shepard tops the 62-mile-high-mark
(100 km), called the Kármán line, set by an international
aeronautics body as defining the boundary between Earth's
atmosphere and space.
"New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so
none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name,"
Blue Origin said in a series of Twitter posts on Friday.
However, U.S. space agency NASA and the U.S. Air Force both
define an astronaut as anyone who has flown higher than 50 miles
(80 km).
A third player in the space race, Musk's SpaceX, plans to
send its first all-civilian crew (without Musk) into orbit in
September, after having already launched numerous cargo payloads
and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.
The spaceplane's two pilots were Dave Mackay and Michael
Masucci. The three other mission specialists were Beth Moses,
the company's chief astronaut instructor; Virgin Galactic's lead
operations engineer Colin Bennett; and Sirisha Bandla, a
research operations and government affairs vice president.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman
Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)