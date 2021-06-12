Amazon com : Blue Origin auctions a rocket trip to space with Bezos

SEATTLE, June 12 (Reuters) - Want to bid for a seat on a
spaceship ride with Jeff Bezos? You'll need to be quick - and
you'll probably need more than $4 million.
Blue Origin is planning a live auction on Saturday to
conclude the month-long bidding process for a seat on the
sightseeing trip to space next month with the company's founder,
billionaire Amazon.com Inc executive Bezos.
The identity of the winner - presumably an ultra-wealthy
space aficionado - will not be immediately disclosed.
But the July 20 launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard booster
from West Texas would be a landmark moment as U.S. firms strive
toward a new era of private commercial space travel.
Bezos, the world's wealthiest man and a lifelong space
enthusiast, has been racing against fellow aspiring billionaire
aeronauts Richard Branson and Elon Musk to be the first of the
three to travel beyond Earth's atmosphere.
"Putting the world's richest man and one of the most
recognized figures in business into space is a massive
advertisement for space as a domain for exploration,
industrialization and investment," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam
Jonas told clients earlier this month.
As the month-long bidding process leading up to the live
auction closed on Thursday, the winning figure stood at more
than $4 million, fueled by entries from more than 6,000 people
from at least 143 countries, Blue Origin said.
The live auction capping the process is set to begin on
Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) and last a few minutes.
While the funds raised from the event are earmarked for
charity, Blue Origin is hoping to galvanize enthusiasm for its
nascent suborbital tourism business.
However, Branson, who founded Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
, may attempt to steal Bezos' thunder by joining a
possible test flight to the edge of space over the July 4
weekend aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane, one person
familiar with the matter said.
The race is fueled by optimism that space travel will become
mainstream as nascent technology is proven and costs fall,
fueling what UBS estimates could be a $3 billion annual tourism
market by 2030.
Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, as well as Musk's SpaceX,
have also discussed using their rockets to link far-flung global
cities. UBS says that long-haul travel market could be worth
more than $20 billion, though several barriers such as
air-safety certification could derail the plans.
Blue Origin has not divulged its pricing strategy for future
trips.
Reuters reported in 2018 that Blue Origin was planning to
charge passengers at least $200,000 for the ride, based on a
market study and other considerations, though its thinking may
have changed.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Editing by Rosalba
O'Brien)