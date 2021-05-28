Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Amazon com : Call for Amazon to consider blue-collar director wins 17% support

05/28/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

(Reuters) - A shareholder proposal calling for Amazon.com Inc to consider adding an hourly worker to its board of directors received support from 17% of votes cast, according to a company filing on Friday.

Proposals with such low levels of support are rarely adopted, although the figure was about twice what similar calls for workers-on-boards have received at other companies in recent years.

The measure, which received a rare endorsement from Institutional Shareholder Services, was a focus on Amazon's May 26 annual meeting after a union organizing effort at the company failed in April.

Amazon has previously said the measure did not win a majority but had not given the voting breakdown.

An Amazon representative declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
