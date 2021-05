Amazon com : Call for Amazon to consider blue-collar director wins 17% support

Proposals with such low levels of support are rarely adopted, although the figure was about twice what similar calls for workers-on-boards have received at other companies in recent years.

The measure, which received a rare endorsement from Institutional Shareholder Services, was a focus on Amazon's May 26 annual meeting after a union organizing effort at the company failed in April.

Amazon has previously said the measure did not win a majority but had not given the voting breakdown.

An Amazon representative declined to comment.

