Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Congressional delegation heads to Alabama amid growing support for Amazon workers

03/05/2021 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. lawmakers will visit an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama on Friday, lending their support to a growing push to unionize workers at the e-commerce firm.

The Congressional delegation includes U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell, and Nikema Williams. Workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting on whether to become the first Amazon employees to join a union.

The visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's recent message where he defended workers' rights to form unions. While he did not mention Amazon, he referenced "workers in Alabama."

The move by the Alabama workers, which is being backed by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), could help kickstart a new chapter for the labor movement in the southern states, where unions have long struggled to gain a foothold, labor experts said.

Union membership in southern states is half that of the national average, according to data from Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One of the main reasons for this has been fewer job opportunities in the region and political hostility toward unions, said William Gould, a labor law expert at Stanford Law. Gould is also a former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board.

"But that is changing because of how companies such as Amazon have really tested the limits of workers' endurance," he said, adding that the pandemic had exacerbated existing health and safety issues.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment. A company spokeswoman has previously said it does not believe the RWDSU represents the majority of employees' views and that Amazon offered "some of the best jobs available everywhere we hire, and we encourage anyone to compare our total compensation package, health benefits, and workplace environment to any other company with similar jobs."

Bessemer, which is about 15 miles (24 km) away from Birmingham, the most populous city in the state, is majority African American - a fact that has also made the fight an important one for several lawmakers.

"More than 80% of workers at the Amazon plant are Black. Their incredible organizing is Black liberation in action," Cori Bush said on Twitter.

Andy Levin, who will visit the Bessemer warehouse on Friday, told Reuters he was going to tell workers at the facility "how incredibly courageous they are."

"I consider this election in Bessemer... to be the David and Goliath story of labor relations in the 21st Century," he said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington, Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Nandita Bose


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
08:35aAMAZON COM  : Congressional delegation heads to Alabama amid growing support for..
RE
04:17aBollywood, streaming giants on edge as Amazon gets flak for hurting religious..
RE
03/04COSTCO WHOLESALE  : Pandemic shoots up costs for Costco, profit misses estimates
RE
03/04STELLANTIS N  : to Unveil Two Wagoneer Models Integrating Amazon Fire TV for Aut..
MT
03/04AMAZON COM  : honors International Women's Day
PU
03/04AMAZON COM  : "Alexa was there when I needed it most"
PU
03/04Star stockpicker Cathie Wood remains bullish on bitcoin, warns on banks
RE
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon.com, Deliveroo, Crédit Suisse
03/04WALMART'S FLIPKART IN EARLY TALKS FO : sources
RE
03/04The big tech slide continues
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 499 B 1 499 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 046,46 $
Last Close Price 2 977,57 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-7.74%1 499 399
JD.COM, INC.3.27%140 682
WAYFAIR INC.27.10%29 728
ETSY, INC.11.35%24 970
MONOTARO CO., LTD.17.14%13 995
ZOZO, INC.30.25%9 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ