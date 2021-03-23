Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Deliveroo stake to drop to 11.5% after London IPO

03/23/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon.com will see its stake in Deliveroo fall to 11.5% when the British food delivery company goes public via an initial public offering, the IPO prospectus showed.

Deliveroo, in which Amazon currently has a 15.8% stake, began roadshows this week for its London IPO. It set a price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, giving it a market value of between 7.6 billion pounds and 8.8 billion pounds ($10.46 billion-$12.11 billion).

This includes the sale of new shares to raise 1 billion pounds and about 128.2 million shares from existing shareholders at the final price.

The prospectus said Amazon is set to shed around 23.3 million shares as part of this, allowing the tech group to raise between 90.87 million and 107.18 million pounds from the deal.

This, along with the dilution from the issue of new shares, will see its stake fall to 11.5%.

"We congratulate Deliveroo on their IPO and can confirm that on completion of the IPO, Amazon will still own a large proportion of our pre-IPO minority stake," a spokesperson for Amazon told Reuters.

Amazon raised its stake in Deliveroo to 16% last year in a transaction that had to be cleared by the UK's competition watchdog.

The U.S. company also participated in a $180 million private funding round in January that valued Deliveroo at more than $7 billion.

Other selling shareholders in the IPO include Index, DST, Greenoaks, Bridgepoint and Accel.

Deliveroo founder Will Shu is retaining his 6.3% stake, but will have 57.5% of the voting rights of the company because of a dual-class share structure.

The structure, which is relatively new to London, has meant that Deliveroo is aiming for a standard London Stock Exchange listing as opposed to a "premium" listing that gives companies access to the FTSE indices.

If recommendations of a review by former European Commissioner Jonathan Hill are implemented later this year, companies with a dual-class structure will be able to obtain a premium listing.

Deliveroo customers are allowed to participate in the IPO through a 50 million pound "community offer", a first for the London Stock Exchange.

Shares in the community offer will start trading a week after the stock market debut, when "unconditional" trading begins on April 7, while, institutional investors can begin trading the shares on March 31, the prospectus stated.

COURT ACTION

Deliveroo said in the prospectus that it is involved in legal proceedings in a number of countries, as it faces challenges around the status of its drivers as independent contractors.

"The independent contractor status of riders, which applies in most of the jurisdictions in which we operate, has been and continues to be the subject of challenge in certain markets, including in our key markets," Deliveroo said.

The company is engaged in such proceedings in a number of the countries in which it operates including the UK, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy, it said.

($1 = 0.7268 pounds)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Jane Merriman and Susan Fenton)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:01pAMAZON COM  : Deliveroo stake to drop to 11.5% after London IPO
RE
11:16aFROM PET FOOD TO VIDEO GAMES : inside Ryan Cohen's GameStop obsession
RE
10:44aAMAZON COM  : U.S. Postal Service Overhaul Calls for Higher Prices, Slower Mail ..
DJ
08:18aMARKET CHATTER : Amazon Reportedly to Trim Deliveroo Stake to 11.5% from 15.8% i..
MT
08:12aAMZDFY : Ecommerce Expert Unleashes Tool To Fully Automate E-Commerce Stores
AQ
03/22EXCLUSIVE : Low tips, long waits: DoorDash takes on drivers' Walmart gripes
RE
03/22LOW TIPS, LONG WAITS : DoorDash takes on drivers' Walmart gripes
RE
03/22Biden to nominate tech critic Lina Khan as an FTC commissioner
RE
03/22AMAZON COM  : Correction to Amazon Saudi Arabia Article on March 19
DJ
03/22AMAZON COM  : workers strike in Italy over pandemic-driven delivery demands
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 25 072 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 567 B 1 567 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 046,46 $
Last Close Price 3 110,87 $
Spread / Highest target 67,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.59%1 551 825
JD.COM, INC.-3.33%132 100
WAYFAIR INC.52.99%33 563
ETSY, INC.23.53%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.58%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.13.90%13 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ