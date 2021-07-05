Amazon com : FACTBOX-The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy

July 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Monday got a
new chief executive: Andy Jassy, the mastermind behind its
lucrative cloud computing division, who succeeds company founder
Jeff Bezos.
Here's a look at the business Jassy is taking over and the
challenges that await him on the job.
MORE THAN THE 'EVERYTHING STORE'
* Bezos incorporated Amazon exactly 27 years ago. The
internet bookseller he founded out of a garage has morphed into
a purveyor of virtually any consumer good, online and in
physical stores. It has grown far beyond even that: Jassy built
an enormously profitable and market-leading business, Amazon Web
Services, that runs data centers serving a wide range of
corporate computing needs. Amazon is also expanding further
afield into Hollywood and healthcare.
* Amazon's stock started out at $1.50 per share, when
adjusting for future equity splits. It now trades at more than
$3,500 per share and is worth over $1.7 trillion total, making
it one of the most valuable companies in the world.
* Amazon's annual profit almost doubled in 2020 to $21.3
billion. That's partly because the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged
more consumers to shop online, helping the company grow revenue
38% to $386.1 billion.
REGULATORY PUSHBACK
* With size has come greater scrutiny. Long chased by global
regulators on issues such as taxation and data collection,
Amazon now is fending off antitrust complaints that could lead
to big fines.
* U.S. President Joe Biden recently appointed a prominent
tech critic, Lina Khan, to run the Federal Trade Commission,
which is investigating Amazon. Though the details of the probe
aren't public, it is expected to involve Amazon's conflict of
interest as a retailer of its own products that compete with
third-party merchants on its platform. Amazon has been accused
of using the proprietary data of third-party vendors to make
cheaper, private-label versions of their products. Amazon
contests these claims.
* Meanwhile, Congress is considering new antitrust laws that
could alter Amazon's business. And European regulators have been
investigating a number of the company's practices.
CHALLENGES CLOSER TO HOME
* Amazon also faces challenges from some of the biggest U.S.
companies. Walmart Inc, for instance, is chasing after
Amazon's home turf with a package delivery club of its own,
while Microsoft Corp has signed deals in the cloud with
top enterprises - Walmart included - to narrow the lead of
Jassy's AWS.
* Jassy also faces potential disruption from within. Amazon
is grappling with unionization interest among warehouse
employees and potentially other workers. Although it handily
beat back an organizing effort at its Bessemer, Alabama,
fulfillment center, labor groups including the Teamsters vow
that the fight is only beginning.
* The company likewise is hoping to maintain its allure
among office staff, as some startups offer tech jobs with more
flexible work schedules. The company initially said it planned
an "office-centric culture," but it soon updated guidance to
requiring in-person work three days a week, in line with
industry peers.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Aurora Ellis)