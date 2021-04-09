Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Failed Amazon union effort renews call for updated U.S. labor laws

04/09/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Danny Gonzalez makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A failed attempt to unionize Amazon.com warehouse workers shows why Congress needs to pass proposed legislation to protect labor unions against corporations' anti-organizing efforts, Democratic lawmakers and labor activists said Friday.

Democratic Representative Bobby Scott, who chairs the House Education and Labor Committee, urged the Senate to pass the PRO Act which passed the House last month to make it more difficult for companies to interfere with union organizing.

The Protecting the Right to Organize Act would allow unions to collect dues from non-members covered by their contracts and forbid companies from holding mandatory meetings to lobby against a union, among other measures.

"America's workers will not have consistent access to free, fair, and safe union elections until we strengthen our nation's labor laws. We cannot continue allowing employers to interfere with workers' decision whether or not to form a union," Scott said in a statement.

Efforts to unionize Amazon.com workers in Alabama were defeated by a big margin on Friday but the union was set to challenge the results in part because of what it said was Amazon pressure on the U.S. Postal Service to put a mailbox outside the warehouse and then pushing employees to use that mailbox to vote.

Representative Andy Levin, a Democrat, said that Amazon win would likely backfire. "Without knowing it, they are igniting a movement to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act," he added.

But the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, which includes the Chamber of Commerce and other big industry groups, argued that unions supported workers in the past but now "simply want to use political influence to change all the rules to help themselves win elections and pad union dues."

The Economic Policy Institute noted the key role that Amazon workers played in the pandemic, said they deserved "a fair election," and called for the PRO Act to become law.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Hilary Russ; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:33pAMAZON COM  : Failed Amazon union effort renews call for updated U.S. labor laws
RE
01:27pAMAZON COM  : warehouse workers reject union bid in Alabama
AQ
01:10pANALYSIS : Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labor moveme..
RE
12:55pAMAZON'S ALABAMA UNION VOTE  : Here's What Happens Next
DJ
12:42pUPDATE : Amazon Secures Enough Votes to Reject Alabama Unionization Effort; Reta..
MT
12:37pANALYSIS : Investors keep faith in U.S. value stocks as tech roars back
RE
12:35pAMAZON COM  : The election in Bessemer
PU
12:07pUPDATE : Amazon.com Secures Enough Votes to Reject Alabama Unionization Effort; ..
MT
11:38aAMAZON COM  : Secures Enough Votes From Alabama Warehouse Workers to Reject Prop..
MT
11:30aAMAZON COM  : Gains Enough Votes to Reject Union Formation in Alabama as 72% of ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 25 109 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 68,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 661 B 1 661 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 4 034,17 $
Last Close Price 3 299,30 $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.69%1 661 411
JD.COM, INC.-6.55%127 461
WAYFAIR INC.47.12%34 457
ETSY, INC.21.07%27 150
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.68%15 045
MONOTARO CO., LTD.16.38%14 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ