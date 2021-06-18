Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Ferrari, Amazon's AWS enter agreement on data

06/18/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ferrari reboots its effort to profit from fashion and fine dining

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferrari and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have entered an agreement to make Amazon's cloud computing unit the luxury carmaker's cloud storage, machine learning, and artificial intelligence provider, AWS said on Friday.

The deal will help Ferrari streamline design and testing of its cars, and allow its Scuderia Ferrari Formula One racing team to launch a digital fan engagement platform, AWS said in a statement.

"Together, the companies will accelerate the pace of innovation across the entire Ferrari organization", including their road cars department, GT Competitions, the Ferrari Challenge, and the Formula One team, it added.

Ferrari will rely on AWS's advanced analytics, machine learning, compute, storage, and database capabilities "to rapidly achieve insights into car design and performance on the road and track," AWS said.

Ferrari said in a separate statement that the engagement platform it will with AWS was aimed to increasingly connect Formula One fans with the daily life of its racing team and its drivers, "through personalisation tools, exclusive content and interactive applications".

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the partnership, the AWS logo will appear on Scuderia Ferrari's cars and drivers' apparel starting from the French Grand Prix this weekend, AWS said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.17% 3489.24 Delayed Quote.7.13%
FERRARI N.V. -0.90% 200.92 Delayed Quote.-12.46%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:21aAMAZON COM  : Ferrari, Amazon's AWS enter agreement on data
RE
03:38aAMAZON COM  : Web Services Becomes Official Cloud Partner of Ferrari
MT
02:31aAMAZON COM  : Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innova..
BU
06/17JUNETEENTH : A time to reflect, celebrate, educate, and advocate
PU
06/17Nasdaq closes up on tech stocks strength, as hawkish Fed limits S&P
RE
06/17AMAZON COM  : Statements Made In Litigation Can Support Prosecution History Esto..
AQ
06/17Tech shares buck trend as Wall Street, bonds slide
RE
06/17Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outa..
RE
06/17Google's cloud taps AMD for new service as chip wars heat up
RE
06/17AMAZON COM  : Meet the team powering Amazon's first full-size Just Walk Out-enab..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 711 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 760 B 1 760 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Last Close Price 3 489,24 $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.13%1 759 707
JD.COM, INC.-16.38%113 701
WAYFAIR INC.36.94%32 221
ETSY, INC.-4.65%21 562
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.24%15 842
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.13%11 569