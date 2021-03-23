Log in
Amazon com : Former executive Adam Selipsky to return to AWS

03/23/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday named Salesforce.com Inc executive Adam Selipsky to lead its Amazon Web Services unit.

The move comes as AWS' current lead Andy Jassy is vacating the role to become chief executive officer of Amazon, after Jeff Bezos announced his exit.

Seattle-based Amazon said Selipsky, one of the first VPs hired in AWS in 2005 who ran the cloud computing division's sales, marketing, and support for 11 years, will return to AWS on May 17.

Selipsky became the CEO of Salesforce.com Inc's Tableau Software unit in 2016, and under his leadership the value of the division quadrupled in just a few years, Amazon said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
