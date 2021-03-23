Amazon com : Former executive Adam Selipsky to return to AWS

March 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday
named Salesforce.com Inc executive Adam Selipsky to lead its
Amazon Web Services unit.
The move comes as AWS' current lead Andy Jassy is vacating
the role to become chief executive officer of Amazon, after Jeff
Bezos announced his exit.
Seattle-based Amazon said Selipsky, one of the first VPs
hired in AWS in 2005 who ran the cloud computing division's
sales, marketing, and support for 11 years, will return to AWS
on May 17. (https://bit.ly/3d4k27U)
Selipsky became the CEO of Salesforce.com Inc's
Tableau Software unit in 2016, and under his leadership the
value of the division quadrupled in just a few years, Amazon
said.
