Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : France expects minimum tax to yield "several billion" euros -minister

06/09/2021 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - France expects to raise several billions of euros in extra revenue from a global minimum tax rate currently being negotiated internationally, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

Le Maire and his counterparts from the Group of Seven powers agreed on Saturday to support a minimum rate of at least 15% in talks under way at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on rewriting the rules of cross-border taxation among 139 countries.

Asked on BFM TV how much the minimum tax would yield in France, Le Maire said: "It's still a bit hard to evaluate, but it's several billion euros per year."

A separate pillar of the international talks is focused on how to share out among different countries the right to tax the 100 biggest companies whose profits are considered to be beyond a normal level.

Le Maire said that, under this pillar, France could expect to see 500 million to 1 billion euros in extra tax revenue whereas its existing digital services tax, which Paris has promised to repeal once there is an international deal, generates about 450 million euros per year.

Some European countries had concerns that Amazon may fall outside the proposals for taxing "super-profits" because its overall operating margin is below the qualifying threshold of 10%.

Officials close to the talks said on Tuesday that G7 states had found a way to include Amazon by specifically targeting its more profitable cloud computing unit, which Le Maire said he was in favour of.

"I would like us to segment out Amazon's activities so that what is highly profitable is subject to this digital taxation," Le Maire said. "Amazon must pay this tax." (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:20aAMAZON COM  : France expects minimum tax to yield "several billion" euros -minis..
RE
03:42aPandemic seen driving southeastern Europe warehouse boom
RE
03:22aFastly blames software bug for major global internet outage
RE
12:58aMARKET CHATTER : G7 Will Be Able To Tax Amazon Through Cloud Computing Unit
MT
06/08U.S. investigates leak of rich Americans' tax records
RE
06/08U.S. investigates disclosure of tax records on rich Americans
RE
06/08IRS Is Investigating Release of Tax Information of Wealthy Americans -- 2nd U..
DJ
06/08S&P 500 closes little changed as "meme stocks" extend rally
RE
06/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Edging Higher Near Tuesday Close
MT
06/08Stocks touch new highs as volatility eases, dollar gains
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 715 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 646 B 1 646 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 4 239,26 $
Last Close Price 3 264,11 $
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.22%1 646 168
JD.COM, INC.-16.63%113 361
WAYFAIR INC.47.47%34 698
ETSY, INC.-4.33%21 634
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.28%16 542
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.67%11 492